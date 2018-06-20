ALM Intelligence Identifies Best Production Operations Consultants

"While conventional means for achieving operational excellence, such as lean and six-sigma production methods, are mature and well understood, the integration of Industry 4.0 technologies accelerates implementation and unleashes a new wave of opportunities to reduce cost, complexity, and waste," said Naima Hoque Essing, Senior Research Analyst at ALM Intelligence. "This new version of lean, often referred to as digital lean or Lean 4.0, is generating renewed interest by companies in production operations consulting services as they explore new methods and tools to improve efficiency and create customer value."

Providers that attained challenger status include: A.T. Kearney, AlixPartners, Argon Consulting, Deloitte, Newton Europe, PA Consulting, Roland Berger, T.A. Cook and TBM Consulting. Other firms that were rated include: Accenture, BearingPoint, Competitive Capabilities International, DuPont Sustainable Solutions, HAGEN & Company, The Highland Group, Hitachi Consulting, IBM, Kepner-Tregoe, KPMG, L.E.K. Consulting, Oliver Wyman, and Sinclair Group.

ALM's Vanguard research series assesses firms in terms of their relative ability to create impact for their clients. In addition to its overall rating assessments of consulting providers' depth and breadth of capabilities and best-in-class provider designations, this series includes detailed capability evaluations for each covered provider as well as a qualitative analysis of their consulting organization, approach, and service delivery model.

For more information or to obtain the full version of The ALM Vanguard: Production Operations Consulting, visit the ALM Intelligence website: www.alm.com/intelligence/consulting-industry

About ALM Intelligence

ALM Intelligence, a division of ALM Media LLC, supports legal, consulting, and benefits decision-makers seeking guidance on critical business challenges. Our proprietary market reports and analysis, rating guides, prospecting tools, surveys, and rankings, inform and empower business leaders to meet business challenges with confidence. Please visit www.alm.com/intelligence for more information.

Contact Information:

Rachael Wolensky

rwolensky@alm.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alm-intelligence-identifies-best-production-operations-consultants-300668920.html

SOURCE ALM Intelligence

Related Links

http://alm.com

