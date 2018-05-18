ALM Intelligence Identifies Best Production Strategy Consultants

NEW YORK, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ALM Intelligence – Consulting division, previously known as Kennedy Consulting, has released its 2018 ratings of production strategy consulting providers. Six firms were identified as leaders in the consulting industry: Bain & Company, The Boston Consulting Group, Camelot Management Consultants, McKinsey & Company, Porsche Consulting and PwC.
"After years of emphasizing cost-cutting through outsourcing and relocation to lower cost countries," said Naima Hoque Essing, Senior Research Analyst at ALM Intelligence. "Companies are returning to their production strategies to support growth using new technologies to create competitive differentiation through greater speed, flexibility, and customization."
Providers that attained challenger status include: AlixPartners, Argon Consulting, A.T. Kearney, Capgemini, Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PA Consulting. Other firms that were rated include: Accenture, Arthur D. Little, CHAINalytics, Hitachi Consulting, IBM, L.E.K. Consulting, Oliver Wyman and Roland Berger.
ALM's Vanguard research series assesses firms in terms of their relative ability to create impact for their clients. In addition to its overall rating assessments of consulting providers' depth and breadth of capabilities and best-in-class provider designations, this series includes detailed capability evaluations for each covered provider as well as a qualitative analysis of their consulting organization, approach, and service delivery model.
