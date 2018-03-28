ALM Intelligence Identifies Best Strategic Risk Consultants

"The challenge in risk management is not a lack of information, but instead getting the right data, and employing analytics capabilities and presenting it in a manner that draws out meaning from that data," said Naima Hoque Essing, Senior Research Analyst at ALM Intelligence. "Leading consultants use the process of aggregating risk data to improve, streamline and automate risk reporting by eliminating duplication, introducing the best technology and analytical solutions while embedding a standard taxonomy."

Providers that moved up to challenger status include: Accenture, EY, The Boston Consulting Group, Oliver Wyman, and Promontory. Other firms that were rated include: A.T. Kearney, Alvarez & Marsel, Bain & Company, Capgemini, FTI Consulting, Grant Thornton, IBM, Marsh Risk, Milliman, and RSM.

ALM's Vanguard research series assesses firms in terms of their relative ability to create impact for their clients. In addition to its overall rating assessments of consulting providers' depth and breadth of capabilities and best-in-class provider designations, this series includes detailed capability evaluations for each covered provider as well as a qualitative analysis of their consulting organization, approach, and service delivery model.

For more information or to obtain the full version of The ALM Vanguard: Strategic Risk Consulting, visit the ALM Intelligence website: www.alm.com/intelligence/consulting-industry

About ALM Intelligence

ALM Intelligence, a division of ALM Media LLC, supports legal, consulting, and benefits decision-makers seeking guidance on critical business challenges. Our proprietary market reports and analysis, rating guides, prospecting tools, surveys, and rankings, inform and empower business leaders to meet business challenges with confidence. Please visit www.alm.com/intelligence for more information.

Contact Information:

Rachael Wolensky

rwolensky@alm.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alm-intelligence-identifies-best-strategic-risk-consultants-300620542.html

SOURCE ALM Intelligence