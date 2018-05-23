ALM Intelligence Identifies Best Workforce Management Consultants

"Workforce management consulting is at a turning point," said Liz DeVito, Associate Director at ALM Intelligence. "Providers are redirecting consulting philosophies and service offerings towards a holistic approach to help organizations navigate a rapidly evolving employment landscape. Many providers are placing bets that an organization's ability to plan for changing workforce dynamics will increase in importance and that their investments in new services, solutions, and assets will provide meaningful differentiation."

Providers that attained challenger status include: Accenture, Aon, Bain & Company, The Boston Consulting Group, Eagle Hill Consulting, IBM, and Korn Ferry.

ALM's Vanguard research series assesses firms in terms of their relative ability to create impact for their clients. In addition to its overall rating assessments of consulting providers' depth and breadth of capabilities and best-in-class provider designations, this series includes detailed capability evaluations for each covered provider as well as a qualitative analysis of their consulting organization, approach, and service delivery model.

For more information or to obtain the full version of The ALM Vanguard: Workforce Management Consulting, visit the ALM Intelligence website: http://crp.consulting.almintel.com/#/allreport/The_ALM_Vanguard_Workforce_Management_Consulting

