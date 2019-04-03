ALM Takes Home Awards for Best Art Direction for a Cover and News Coverage

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, March 29th, ALM took home 2 awards from the 65th Annual Jesse H. Neal Awards. The Jesse H. Neal Awards are the most prestigious editorial honors in the field of specialized journalism managed by Connectiv.

"We are honored to receive recognition for best art direction for a cover and best news coverage from this past year," said Bill Carter, CEO at ALM. "These awards reinforce the fantastic design capabilities combined with strong journalism and analysis from our editorial staff."

Awards won by ALM at the Jesse H. Neal Awards include:

Best Art Direction for a Cover: It Came from Cyberspace Cover - National Underwriter Property & Casualty , Tim Schafer

, Best News Coverage: California Judiciary Harassment Settlements - The Recorder, Cheryl Miller

ALM was also a finalist in the following categories for the Jesse H. Neal Awards:

Best Overall Art Direction: Art Direction for 'Out on a Limb' - BenefitsPro , Paul Wilson , Emily Payne , and Chris Nicholls

, , , and Best Art Direction for a Cover: Kaleidoscopic Change - BenefitsPro , Paul Wilson , Emily Payne , and Chris Nicholls

, , , and Best Single Issue of a Tabloid/Newspaper/Magazine: Gazing Into The Crystal Ball: What Will the Legal Department of the Future Look Like? - Corporate Counsel , Editorial Staff

, Editorial Staff Best Single Issue of a Tabloid/Newspaper/Magazine: The AmLaw 100 - The American Lawyer , Editorial Staff

, Editorial Staff Best Art Direction for a Single Article: Art Direction for 'When Will Wells Fargo's Scandals End?' - Investment Advisor , Chris Nicholls

, Best Series: Kangaroo Court: Lawyers Weigh in on Betsy Devos' Proposed Title IX Policies for Handling Sexual Misconduct Claims - The National Law Journal , Raychel Lean , Max Mitchell , Samantha Joseph

Proposed Title IX Policies for Handling Sexual Misconduct Claims - , , , Best Art Direction for a Single Article: It Came from Cyberspace - National Underwriter Property & Casualty , Tim Schafer

, Best Profile: Mission of Service - National Underwriter Property & Casualty, Patricia L. Harman

Best Range of Work by a Single Author: Business of Law Coverage - The American Lawyer , Christine Simmons

, Best Single Article: Out of Focus: Lawyers and Firms Can No Longer Ignore Dementia - The American Lawyer , Christine Simmons

, Best Editorial Use of Data: The AmLaw 100 Data Package - The American Lawyer , Editorial Staff

, Editorial Staff Best Commentary/Blog: Voice of the Next Generation - The American Lawyer , The Young Lawyer Editorial Board

, The Young Lawyer Editorial Board Best News Coverage: McIver Trial - The Daily Report, Robin McDonald

"We are gratified that the team has received recognition for their accomplishments and we know they will continue to deliver insightful, informative and well-designed articles that continue to resonate with our audiences," said Molly Miller, Chief Content Officer at ALM.

About ALM

ALM, an information and intelligence company, provides customers with critical news, data, analysis, marketing solutions and events to successfully manage the business of business. ALM serves a community of over 6 million business professionals seeking to discover, connect and compete in highly complex industries. Please visit www.alm.com for more information, and visit www.alm.com/events/ to learn about our upcoming events. Please follow us on Twitter @ALMMedia .

ALM Media Contact:

Rachael Wolensky

rwolensky@alm.com

SOURCE ALM

Related Links

http://www.alm.com

