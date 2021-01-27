Alma, a Sisram Medical Company, Introduces a Revolutionary Treatment* for Men with Alma Duo™

First introduced for stone fragmentation in the 1970s, LI-ESWT has since evolved to successfully address additional medical concerns in orthopedics for its anti-inflammatory benefits and in cardiology to promote angiogenesis, the formation of blood vessels. This patented shock wave therapy causes mechanical stress to the treatment site triggering a cascade of wound healing responses to stimulate better blood flow and restore more natural function. No pills, no needles, no surgery – Alma Duo is a quick, 15-minute in-office treatment that requires no topical anesthetic and no downtime. "With Alma Duo we're treating the cause and not the symptom and there's been very low, if any side effect," said Boaz Appel, M.D., a urologist at the Rambam Medical Center, neuro-urology unit, in Haifa, Israel. "Having had the opportunity to treat hundreds of male patients in the span of ten-years with this technology, I'm happy to report that majority of my patients are still enjoying the benefits of this treatment at least a year post their final treatment."

"The clinical benefit of neovascularization is a terminology that's been well appreciated in the field of medical aesthetic devices," said Keith Adams, President of Alma, North America. "We're excited to welcome this innovative technology to our Alma portfolio this year and equally excited to introduce an emerging treatment category to address a genuine concern that affects millions of men."

* Alma Duo is registered and listed with the FDA as a class I medical device.

