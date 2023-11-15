Alma, a Sisram Medical company, reinforces its APAC leadership with the establishment of a new venture in Japan

Alma

15 Nov, 2023

CAESAREA, Israel, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma Lasers, a Sisram Medical company and a global leader in energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions, announced today the opening of a new subsidiary in Japan. This milestone establishes the company's sixth subsidiary in the Asia Pacific, expected to serve as a significant growth engine for Alma's business in APAC markets.

The new branch, located in the heart of Tokyo, offers Japanese doctors access to Alma's award-winning product portfolio and leading brands, including its flagship energy-based devices.

Japan's medical aesthetic market, ranked as the third largest, is rapidly and consistently growing. While Alma has been operating in the Japanese market since the year 2000, establishing sales channels, as well as strong relationships with clinics and esteemed professionals across the country, the opening of the Japan direct office marks a new level of commitment to the Japanese market, to better serve Japanese doctors, understand patients' desires and needs, and tailor-made innovative solutions to evolving needs.

Alma, which has demonstrated strong leadership in the APAC markets for over two decades, continues its regional direct sales expansion according to the company's consumer-centric strategy. This strategy aims at enhancing the company's marketing positioning and strengthening brand recognition among consumers across strategic countries. The new branch joins the recent launch of Alma's subsidiary in China, bringing the total number of Alma's subsidiaries across the globe to 11.

Lior Dayan, CEO of Alma and Sisram Medical, said, "Alma's continuous growth in the APAC market is a pivotal element of our global leadership strategy. We look forward to collaborating with our partners in Japan, empowering them to provide never-seen-before value to their patients through Alma's result-driven solutions, and creating a new era of aesthetic excellence for the Japanese patient"

Alma is a world-leading innovator and provider in the aesthetic and surgical markets, offering holistic cutting-edge solutions such as Laser, Light-based RF, Plasma, and Ultrasound technologies. We enable practitioners to deliver safe, effective and life-transforming treatments to their patients, utilizing state-of-the-art and clinically proven solutions. For more than two decades, Alma's multiple award-winning products have established a new benchmark in the medical aesthetic industry, both in terms of clinical excellence and innovative breakthrough.

