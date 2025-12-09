Alma Announces Leadership Transition; Lior Dayan Appointed Chairman of Sisram Medical Following Eight Years of Successful Leadership as CEO

In an official announcement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) this morning, Sisram Chairman Liu Yi expressed his appreciation for Mr. Dayan's eight years of exceptional leadership at Alma and Sisram Medical, highlighting his pivotal role in transforming the company from an energy-based device provider into the world's leading EBD brand, now serving more than 110 countries and 46,000 clinics.

Under Mr. Dayan's leadership, the company's revenue grew from USD 138 million to about USD 400 million, laying the foundation for Alma's next chapter as a comprehensive medical-aesthetics provider integrating diagnostics, injectables, skincare, and personalized treatment systems.

Chairman Liu also emphasized that Mr. Dayan's strategic vision, direct-approach commercial model, and commitment to innovation established the foundation for Alma's next chapter.

Following the leadership transition, the Sisram Board has appointed Mr. Eyal Ben David, a 16-year veteran of Alma and former President of International Markets, as Chief Executive Officer of Alma. Mr. Ben David has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's strategic direction and leading the successful global rollout of its direct-approach commercial model across key markets.

In alignment with the company organizational evolution, the Board also announced that Mr. Jiahong Li, Sisram's Chief Financial Officer, will expand his responsibilities as Alma's Co-CEO. His extensive experience across Fortune 500 companies in finance, operations, and strategic transformation is expected to further strengthen Alma's global organization.

"Lior Dayan has been an exceptional leader and visionary," said Chairman Liu Yi. "He transformed the company into a category-defining global brand and built the foundation for long-term strategic expansion. As Chairman of Sisram, his insight and experience will be invaluable as we continue to execute our global strategy."

Mr. Lior Dayan added, "Leading Alma's transformation has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. I have full confidence that under Eyal's and Jiahong's leadership, the company will continue to expand its global impact, pioneer new technologies, and shape the future of medical aesthetics. As Chairman, I look forward to supporting and guiding this exceptional leadership team as it leads Alma into its next chapter of growth."

As part of this broader leadership evolution and continued focus on global growth, the company announced that Mr. Keith Adams, currently President of Alma Inc., will transition into the role of Chairman of Alma Inc. and Senior Vice President of Sisram's Corporate Development. Mr. Adams concludes six successful years leading Alma Inc., during which he transformed the company's U.S. subsidiary into one of its strongest growth engines. Mr. Spencer Detter, currently Vice President of Sales, will step into the role of Acting General Manager.

Chairman Liu expressed confidence that the new Board and leadership team will further strengthen Alma's global position through innovation and strategic growth. Mr. Dayan added that he expects them to build on Alma's strong foundation, driving collaboration, technological advancement, and sustained growth

About Alma

Alma is a global leader in medical aesthetic solutions, with over 25 years of innovation. The company empowers practitioners to deliver safe, effective, and transformative treatments to their patients through state-of-the-art, clinically proven solutions spanning energy-based device lasers, diagnostics, injectables, and advanced skincare. Alma's multiple award-winning products have set new benchmarks in the medical aesthetic industry, both in terms of clinical excellence and groundbreaking innovation.

For more information about Alma and its products, visit almalasers.com.

About Sisram Medical Ltd

Sisram Medical Ltd (1696.HK) is a global leader in medical aesthetic solutions with over 25 years of expertise in Energy-Based Devices (EBD). Built on a legacy of innovation and clinical excellence, the Company's synergistic ecosystem spans EBD technologies, injectables, diagnostics, and complementary solutions. Serving customers in over 110 countries and regions, Sisram delivers award-winning products that set new standards in safety, efficacy, and personalized aesthetic care for millions of patients worldwide. Majority-owned by Fosun Pharma, Sisram has been listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since September 2017.

