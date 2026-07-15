Alma Bank Appoints David J. Samuels, Dino Marra and John F. Kuntz to Board of Directors

ASTORIA, N.Y., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma Bank, a New York State-chartered commercial bank, today announced the appointments of David J. Samuels, Dino Marra, CPA, and John F. Kuntz, Esq. to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

The appointments further enhance Alma Bank's Board with leaders whose combined experience spans commercial banking, enterprise risk management, regulatory compliance, finance, corporate governance, legal affairs and commercial real estate. Together, they bring more than 90 years of executive leadership experience across financial institutions, global advisory firms, public accounting and private enterprise.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome David, Dino and John to Alma Bank," said Paul Kalamaras, Chairman of the Board. "Each brings a strong record of leadership, sound judgment and deep expertise across the financial services industry. Their experience advising institutions, leading organizations and serving in governance roles will be valuable as Alma Bank continues to execute its strategic priorities and build on its strong foundation."

"David's expertise in risk management, regulatory matters and banking advisory services, Dino's financial and operating experience, and John's extensive background in banking leadership, governance and strategic transactions will further strengthen the Board's capabilities. We look forward to their contributions."

"David, Dino and John join Alma Bank at an important stage in our continued growth," said Michael Psyllos, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Their experience across public and private financial institutions, finance, governance, operations and strategic leadership will add meaningful perspective to our already accomplished Board of Directors. As Alma Bank advances its long-term strategy, their expertise and counsel will support our focus on prudent growth, strong risk management, innovation and operational excellence. I am proud to welcome them to Alma Bank and look forward to working with them as we create long-term value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the communities we serve."

About David J. Samuels

Mr. Samuels is a financial services executive and corporate director with more than 30 years of experience in banking, credit risk, enterprise risk management, capital planning, regulatory compliance, financial crimes prevention and operational strategy. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Treliant, a global financial services consulting firm. Previously, he held senior leadership positions with Promontory Financial Group, S&P Capital IQ, eRisk, Zoologic and C.ATS Software, advising community, regional and global financial institutions on risk management, regulatory strategy, technology and operational performance. He also brings extensive experience serving on corporate and nonprofit boards.

About Dino Marra, CPA

Mr. Marra serves as Chief Financial Officer and Project Executive of MarrCon Development Corp., where he oversees finance, accounting, operations and project administration. Previously, he spent more than a decade with Crowe LLP advising financial institutions, public companies and real estate organizations on audit, SEC reporting, internal controls, FDICIA compliance and technical accounting matters. He also brings significant commercial real estate investment and development experience through Marratime Capital LLC.

About John F. Kuntz, Esq.

Mr. Kuntz is a former bank executive and practicing attorney with extensive experience in financial services leadership, governance and public market transactions. He previously held senior executive positions with Provident Bank, where he served as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, as well as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. During his tenure, he helped guide the organization through its growth as a public company, multiple bank and wealth management acquisitions, and significant operational expansion. His experience across banking operations, governance, legal affairs and regulatory matters provides valuable perspective to Alma Bank's Board.

About Alma Bank

Alma Bank is a New York State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Long Island City, New York, serving consumers, businesses and communities throughout the New York and New Jersey metropolitan area. Through its network of branches and relationship-driven approach to banking, the Bank provides a comprehensive range of commercial and consumer banking solutions, including lending, deposit services, treasury management and wealth management services. Alma Bank is committed to delivering personalized client service, building long-term relationships, maintaining prudent risk management practices and supporting the growth and success of the communities it serves.

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SOURCE Alma Bank