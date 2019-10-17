Alma Bank partners with Ronald McDonald House for Volunteer Day

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma Bank volunteers proudly served lunch to families staying at the Ronald McDonald House.

On Monday September 16, 2019, eleven (11) Alma Bank employees in partnership with Ronald McDonald House took place in Volunteer Day. The Alma Bank employees planned, ordered, prepared and served a buffet-style lunch in the Ronald McDonald dining room to approximately 50 people consisting of families whose children are battling cancer at various NYC area hospitals. Since 1978 Ronald McDonald House has provided temporary lodging and care for more than 35,000 families when traveling to NYC for advanced cancer treatment they can't get anywhere else. Alma Bank is proud to have helped the cause and goal of bringing smiles to the faces of these families during these difficult times in their lives.

Link via Dropbox to photos of the event: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/vorrbyiy0si8w0d/AACKsV4CvjNtt3zdFJH03nama?dl=0

