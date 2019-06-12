Alma Celebrates its Platinum Anniversary - 20 Years of Global Leadership

NURNBERG, Germany, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma, one of the top five global leaders of energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions, today announced global launch of its 20th anniversary celebrations, kicked-off in Milan, one of the world's beauty capitals, during WCD tradeshow.

From its early days, Alma has been at the forefront of medical and aesthetics technologies, carrying the torch of revolution in various arenas around the world, determined to become a market leader. Today, Alma is a world-leading provider of energy-based solutions for the surgical, medical aesthetics and beauty markets, delivering cutting-edge technologies to its partners and customers in over 80 countries.

Alma's 20th anniversary events and activities will span around the world throughout 2019, celebrating our journey guided by our key values:

Wellbeing of body and soul, a positive celebration of life

of body and soul, a positive celebration of life Knowledge – harness the industry's brightest minds to lead our endless engagement with science, technology, manufacturing and much more

– harness the industry's brightest minds to lead our endless engagement with science, technology, manufacturing and much more People First – people are our power and passion

– people are our power and passion Daring - being first and doing things differently, constantly challenging ourselves and embracing change in this dynamic world we live in

being first and doing things differently, constantly challenging ourselves and embracing change in this dynamic world we live in Modern Life – crafting our work around the way people live today, seeking for authentic, inherent realities, identifying trends alongside timeless truths, welcoming the world's diverse beauty with open arms

"We are delighted to announce our 20th anniversary and invite all of you to join our global celebration. With 20 years of successful and impactful operation behind us, we are excited and committed towards the future - for you, for life," said Lior Dayan, Alma's CEO.

About Alma

Alma is a global innovator of Laser, Light-based, Radiofrequency, Plasma and Ultrasound solutions for the aesthetic and surgical markets. We enable practitioners to offer safe and effective procedures while allowing patients to benefit from state-of-the-art, clinically proven technologies and treatments.

In April 2013 Alma was acquired by Fosun Pharma, through the establishment of Sisram Medical Ltd., an Israeli holding company, specializing in Medical Technology (Med-Tech). In 2017, Sisram Medical Ltd. (Sisram Med 1696.HK, 复锐医疗科技 1696.HK) became the first Israeli company to be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Main Board.

https://www.almalasers.com

http://www.sisram-medical.com

SOURCE Alma

Related Links

https://www.almalasers.com

