Alma de Bahía Foundation Celebrates the Success of Its Inaugural Gala, Raising $426,000 to Support Environmental Conservation and Community Impact Initiatives in Puerto Rico

Alma de Bahía Foundation celebrates its inaugural gala, raising $426,000 for conservation impact in Puerto Rico.

With the Foundation's entire mission on display, from conservation efforts to environmental education and community partnerships, the Gala successfully raised $426,000, funds that will directly support programs across Bahía, Loíza, and Río Grande. In a meaningful demonstration of commitment, Bahía Beach covered 100% of the costs of the event, ensuring that every dollar raised went entirely to the Foundation's work.

The Gala was co-chaired by Marc and Stephanie Grossman, Scott and Laurene Sperling, and Russ and Lori Scaramella, whose leadership and generosity helped bring this milestone celebration to life.

"The generosity we witnessed tonight reflects a deep belief in the future of Puerto Rico," said John Paulson. "Alma de Bahía was created to ensure that development and conservation move in harmony, and we are proud to see this mission embraced so strongly by our community."

Mrs. Alina de Almeida, whose compassion and unwavering support for animal welfare and environmental stewardship are central to the Foundation's work, added:

"Seeing so many people come together with heart, purpose, and love for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. This Gala marks the beginning of something beautiful, and lasting, for our communities."

The evening featured performances by the Puerto Rico Philharmonic, remarks from community leaders, a multimedia presentation on the Foundation's impact, and a curated silent auction showcasing artists including Bernardo Medina, Walter Otero Contemporary Art Gallery, Juan Botello, and Sophie Lelouch.

The Alma de Bahía Foundation extends its deepest gratitude to the generous sponsors whose contributions made this historic evening possible:

Paulson Puerto Rico, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Puerto Rico, McGuire Family, Muñoz Holdings, Ana G. Méndez University, Keane Family, McKenna Family, Rimas Publishing, AB Home & Roche Bobois, Luxe Properties, Corcoran Puerto Rico, McConnell Valdés Consulting, and the artists and galleries who contributed to the silent auction.

"Philanthropy takes root when a community stands together," said Rolando Padua, President of the Alma de Bahía Foundation and President of Paulson Puerto Rico. "This Gala reflects what becomes possible when purpose aligns with collaboration and when we choose to invest in the future of our island. The impact we create today will resonate across Puerto Rico for generations."

About the Alma de Bahía Foundation

The Alma de Bahía Foundation, which translates to the Soul of Bahía, is dedicated to preserving Puerto Rico's natural ecosystems and uplifting surrounding communities through environmental education, conservation programs, animal rescue efforts, and volunteer initiatives. Rooted in the belief that nature and community thrive together, the Foundation works to protect native habitats, promote environmental stewardship, and support the well-being of the region. Its mission is to inspire sustainable impact for future generations across Puerto Rico.

For more information about the Foundation or opportunities to support its mission, please visit https://www.soulofbahia.com

