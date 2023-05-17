Alma de Samaná Announces Strategic Partnership with AKEN Hotels & Resorts Brands

SAMANÁ, Dominican Republic and ATLANTA and MIAMI, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It is truly a rare occasion when the perfect combination of luxury excellence, culturally significant and earth-minded intentions all come together. The development of Alma de Samaná in the Dominican Republic has become that unique opportunity.

Alma de Samaná is the first black-owned international luxury resort that will feature top-of-the-line amenities such as signature golf, professional sports training, rehabilitation, and medical campus. The Alma de Samaná team aims to develop over 2,000 acres of prime commercial and residential property featuring over 1,400 luxurious villas and condominiums located on the northern shores of the Dominican Republic, just above Samaná Bay. The development offers breathtaking views of the bay and the Atlantic Ocean.

Ownership in this development brings several benefits for anyone to enjoy. The Dominican Republic provides a stable economy, tax incentives, and dual citizenship opportunities which make it an appealing destination for investors. The development team recognize this potential and are determined to bring the first 18-hole golf course to the Samaná Peninsula.

At the helm of Alma de Samaná Golf Resort and Residences, Doctor Lynch embraces the challenges that come with being the only African American, female-owned golf resort in the Dominican Republic. Over three decades, Doctor Lynch has built an incredibly successful career across multiple industries including law and real estate development. Doctor Lynch has in her legal career garnered a reputation for advocacy without compromise and has represented corporations and notable entertainment and sports figures around the globe.

Alma de Samaná partners with AMEK Group, a white-label hospitality firm, to bring one of its brands, AKEN Hotels & Resorts, an innovative and independent brand for hotels and resorts, residences and experiences, into the first phase project. AKEN Soul Experience at Alma de Samaná is the first phase project within the entire development, offering the first guest and community to experience the land and culture through 40 Eco-Luxury Villas, a perfect blend with nature and sophistication that will encompass the opportunity to discover this hidden gem.

To learn more about this unique opportunity visit www.almadesamana.com to inquire about ownership, investment or other opportunities. Interviews and other Public Relations opportunities, please contact Greta Russo, 267-272-5812 or [email protected].

