Alma Unveils Alma Harmony™ and Alma IQ™ in U.S. Market, Advancing Personalization in Aesthetic Treatments

Building on a distinguished 20-year legacy, Alma Harmony is FDA-cleared for over 135 indications, making it the most versatile multi-application aesthetic workstation on the market. This comprehensive system features substantial upgrades to established technologies like the company's proprietary AFT intense pulsed lights, the long-pulsed Nd:YAG 1064 nm laser, the ablative 2940 nm laser, and the Q-switched 1064 nm ClearLift Pro laser. Notable additions to the Alma Harmony lineup are a non-ablative 1570 nm ClearSkin Pro laser, clinically proven to improve skin texture by up to 50%1, and a precise 530 nm diode VascuPen designed for detailed vascular work.

"Alma's commitment to innovation is reflected in their product introductions, which not only enhance the versatility of existing technologies but also expand the scope to address a wider range of needs," noted Jeffrey Hsu, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist at Oak Dermatology, in the greater Chicago, Illinois area. "Alma Harmony underscores the company's dedication to understanding and responding to the evolving needs of their customers with effective, adaptable, and forward-thinking solutions.

Launched alongside Alma Harmony, Alma IQ is a custom skin analysis system that redefines the patient consultation experience. It features smart technology with 10 light modes, scanning multiple skin layers* in 10 seconds. This solution aims to significantly enhance how providers educate patients about their skin health and personalize treatment plans using Alma's products and technologies.

"Investing in Harmony, which serves thousands of customers worldwide, and adapting this workstation to meet contemporary demands was a logical step," said Keith Adams, President of Alma, North America. "The strategic timing of the Alma IQ launch, synchronized with our multi-application aesthetic workstation, was meticulously planned. This approach ensures our future customers are well-equipped to maximize the utility of technologies offered in Alma Harmony and beyond."

*Alma Harmony is commercially available in the U.S.

* Not intended to make a diagnosis.

About Alma

Alma is a world-leading innovator in the aesthetic and surgical markets, offering holistic and cutting-edge solutions, including Laser, Light-based RF, Plasma, and Ultrasound technologies. We empower practitioners to deliver safe, effective, and life-transforming treatments using state-of-the-art, clinically proven solutions. For over two decades, Alma's award-winning products have set new standards in clinical excellence and innovation in the medical aesthetic industry. For more information, visit the company's website: http://www.almainc.com.

