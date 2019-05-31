Alma Wins Big at 2019 U.S. Effie Awards

MIAMI, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma, part of the Omnicom Network, yielded exceptional results at the 50th Annual U.S. Effie Awards. The agency was named the fourth most-effective agency in the U.S. and was awarded five Effie Awards across four major clients and multiple categories, making it the most highly-awarded multicultural agency of the year.

"We have not changed our name nor our essence, but we have been expanding beyond Hispanics," said Isaac Mizrahi, Co-President and COO of Alma. "Tonight's five Effie Awards prove that we have accomplished that transformation: we are generating the insights, creativity and effectiveness that motivate all segments, both general and multicultural, and achieving success at a caliber that ranks us among the top creative agencies of the world."

The Miami-based shop was awarded four Silver Effie Awards and one Bronze for work across their McDonald's, Tobacco Free Florida, Sprint, and Sol Beer clients. Their success resulted in their top-four ranking, where they joined the likes of Droga5 and Ogilvy, among others.

"We believe in the power of creativity to drive business growth," said Luis Miguel Messianu, Creative Chairman and CEO at Alma. "The fact that every campaign we submitted to the Effies was recognized means that our signature creative work is also being notoriously effective and impactful – across all markets."

This total-market recognition further validates Alma's successful journey of delivering its clients with exceptional business growth fueled by creativity at its best.

These are Alma's winning and finalist campaigns at the 50th Annual Effie Awards:

Winners

Corporate Reputation: Hacer – McDonald's (Silver)

David vs. Goliath: Tobacco is No Joke – Tobacco Free Florida (Silver)

Internet & Telecom: Fútbol Mode – Sprint (Silver)

Multicultural & Lifestyle Segments - Products: Shine Your Way – Sol (Silver)

Multicultural & Lifestyle Segments - Services: Hacer – McDonald's (Bronze)

Finalists

Engaged Community: Hacer – McDonald's

Restaurants: World Cup – McDonald's

Disease Awareness & Education: Tobacco is No Joke – Tobacco Free Florida

Multicultural & Lifestyle Segments - Services: World Cup – McDonald's

To view more of Alma's work, visit www.AlmaAd.com, or follow their social accounts at @AlmaAgency.

About Alma

The soul of Alma is creative excellence and innovation in equal measure, with a multicultural DNA, delivering its clients with exceptional business growth fueled by creativity at its best.

Alma's team hails from 31 different nationalities, and together they have won 22 Cannes Lions and 7 Effie Awards, D&AD as well as numerous One Show, Clio, ANA, New York Festival awards, etc. Alma has been named to Ad Age's prestigious A-List 6 times this decade and has earned "Agency of the Year" titles from El Ojo, El Sol, FIAP and USH Ideas…. all while nurturing a culture of optimism, curiosity and collaboration from their offices in Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Tallahassee.

