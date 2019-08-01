Almac Group Invites Biopharma Industry Members to Learn About Almac Adapt™ - Just in Time Manufacturing at Complimentary Workshop

SOUDERTON, Pa., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Almac Clinical Services, part of the global contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organization the Almac Group, is delighted to invite participants from the Biopharma industry to join its Souderton Lunch and Learn Workshop on Wednesday, September 18. This session will provide all participants with an understanding of what is needed to develop a truly robust JTM strategy for their individual clinical trials and will support the recent launch of Almac Adapt™ – an innovative Just in Time Manufacturing (JTM) solution.

The drive to optimize the performance of clinical trials is increasing with a positive impact on clinical development, however this has also brought some new challenges for Biopharma to overcome. This includes aggressive study timelines, rising costs, and the necessity to supply smaller, global clinical studies for specifically targeted populations. It is with these challenges in mind that Almac has developed its Almac Adapt™ – Just in Time Manufacturing (JTM) solution.

The complimentary workshop will be held from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 18 at Almac Group's US headquarters in Souderton, PA. Almac's subject matter expert with over 15 years' experience within the industry, Natalie Balanovsky (Almac's JTM Solutions Manager), will host the exclusive masterclass titled, "Almac Adapt™ – Just in Time Manufacturing – Optimizing Flexibility and Adaptability."

Natalie comments on the upcoming workshop: "This is an exciting year for the Almac Adapt team, and I am delighted to share my knowledge and expertise on this important subject matter at the upcoming Lunch and Learn. The session aims to provide participants with a thorough understanding of the importance of adopting an agile clinical supply chain. We will also discuss how Almac Adapt aligns speed with need throughout the clinical supply chain, to meet the variable demands of sites and patients, whilst effectively controlling costs. Almac understands that time is precious for all sponsors, we understand the challenges our clients face at a deeper level and it is with that in mind we have crafted this educational session."

As industry leading experts with over 30 years' experience in clinical trial supply, Almac hopes that the information presented during this complimentary event, as well as future workshops, will help guide industry professionals throughout their clinical supply journey.

To find out more and to sign up please click here.

About Almac Group

A unique culture delivering exceptional solutions

The Almac Group is an established contract development and manufacturing organization providing an extensive range of integrated services across the drug development lifecycle to the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors globally.

Our innovative services range from R&D, biomarker discovery development and commercialization, API manufacture, formulation development, clinical trial supply, IRT (IVRS/IWRS) through to commercial-scale manufacture.

The international company is a privately owned organization that has grown organically over the past five decades now employing over 5,000 highly skilled personnel across 17 facilities including Europe, the US and Asia. Click here to view our facilities.

We have a global reputation for excellence built over 50 years of client service, delivering expertise right across the drug development lifecycle and offering a tailored solution to each of our clients.

To keep up to date with our latest news, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit almacgroup.com.

