Almac Group Leads Key Workshops at the Upcoming Global Clinical Supplies Group Conference (GCSG) in Atlanta, GA

SOUDERTON, Pa., April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Almac Clinical Services, a member of the Almac Group, a global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organisation, will lead multiple strategic workshops at the upcoming Global Clinical Supplies Group GCSG Conference held at Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead from April 29 – May 2.

The following sessions, led by senior leadership, are designed to deliver key insights and provide an opportunity for participants to learn more about the state of clinical trials:

Mark Rohlfing , Vice President of Operations, and Natalie Balanovsky , JIT Manufacturing Solutions Manager, will present on conference day 2 at 10:05 a.m. and day 3 at 11:30 a.m. on, Just in Time Services, a Custom Solution for Clinical Supplies (WS1).

Paul O'Connor , Global Vice President of Quality, will participate in multiple workshops and a panel discussion referencing Brexit's impact to clinical supply logistics, on conference day 1 at 10:15 a.m. and 2:55 p.m. , day 2 at 1:40 p.m. and day 3 at 11:30 a.m.

Olive McCormick , Head of Quality & QP, will present on conference day 2 at 2:55 p.m. , on the topic of Data Integrity in the Clinical Supply Chain.

Richard Segiel, Vice President of Business Development, applauded Almac's involvement: "Adding exceptional value through education is imperative to Almac's commitment to our clients. Our team looks forward to providing GCSG participants with new information and solutions for successfully navigating the challenges within the clinical supplies industry."

Conference attendees will immerse themselves in networking with peers and key opinion leaders, have the opportunity to participate in Q&A sessions following presentations on a range of clinical supply subjects, and enjoy a relaxed and educational atmosphere. Inspired by the GCSG mission, the theme for this year's event will be "Rooted in Knowledge and Branching out through Innovation."

