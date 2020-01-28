Almac Group to Host West Coast Lunch and Learn Workshop Series on Adaptable Clinical Supply Chain Strategies for Biologics

SOUDERTON, Pa., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Almac Clinical Services, part of the global contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organization the Almac Group, is delighted to invite participants from the Pharma & Biotech industries to join its West Coast Lunch and Learn Workshop Series.

Almac's subject matter experts, Natalie Balanovsky, Just In Time Manufacturing Solutions Manager, and Bryan Thompson, Production Manager, will host the exclusive masterclass titled, "Ensuring Supply Chain Flexibility and Viability for Biologics".

The complementary workshops will be held on:



February 25 in San Diego, CA

in February 26 in San Francisco, CA

in February 27 in Seattle, WA

Natalie comments on the upcoming lunch and learn:

"These sessions will provide attendees with a thorough understanding of how an agile clinical supply chain will decrease waste, increase product availability, and effectively manage limited stability profiles to meet the specific needs of biologic trials. As the number of biologic and biosimilar type drugs being trialled continues to increase, Almac understands that time is precious for our sponsors and we have crafted this educational session with that in mind."

As industry-leading experts with over 30 years' experience in clinical trial supply, Almac hopes that the information presented during this complimentary event, as well as future workshops, will help guide industry professionals throughout their clinical supply journey.

To find out more and to sign up to please visit: www.almacgroup.com/clinical-services/west-coast-workshops-2020.

