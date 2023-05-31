ALMADEN GENOMICS NAMES BOARD OF ADVISORS

DALLAS, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Almaden Genomics has announced its Board of Advisors, a highly regarded group of healthcare leaders from both the public and private sectors with experience in cancer research, presicion medicine, biotechnology, clinical trials, bioinformatics, data visualization, computational analysis, pharmacology, and AI. The Board – which includes Adrian Lee, Ph.D., Samir Courdy; Rayna Herman; Graham Hughes, M.D.; and David Miller, Ph.D. – will help guide Almaden as it enables companies and labs to accelerate genomic discovery and drug development via its streamlined data analysis platform, g.nome™.

"Our first Board of Advisors is a team of respected industry giants upon whose shoulders we can embolden our existing team of talented bioinformaticians, engineers, and industry professionals," said David Gascoigne, Chief Executive Officer of Almaden Genomics. "Each brings an understanding of the drug discovery process that will not only help us as we build out and further improve upon g.nome, but to also connect our team with the labs and researchers for which g.nome can unlock new and promising solutions."

Samir Courdy

Mr. Courdy is the Senior Vice President of Informatics for City of Hope Cancer Center. He is a proven leader in building enterprise scale software solutions for biotech and cancer centers, most notably POSEIDON, a next generation real world data and evidence RWD&E informatics insights platform for precision medicine research and discovery, which has been in use at City of Hope for more than three years.

Rayna Herman

Ms. Herman is Chief Commercial Officer with EVERSANA and specializes in commercializing rare, oncology and neuroscience biopharmaceutical products. She previously built and sold Health Strategies Group, a firm that was the leading provider of market access insights for biopharma executives, and successfully positioned the company for sale to private equity.

Graham Hughes, M.D.

Dr. Hughes is a serial entrepreneur with over 30 years of digital healthcare and life sciences market experience in analytics and AI-powered solutions. His previous roles include President and Chief Operating Officer of Saykara; Chief Executive Officer of Sutherland Healthcare; Chief Medical Officer and Head of Innovation at SAS Analytics; and Vice President of Global Product Strategy at GE Healthcare.

Adrian Lee, Ph.D.

Dr. Lee is the Pittsburgh Foundation Chair and Director of the Institute for Precision Medicine, a joint effort by the University of Pittsburgh and UPMC to move biomedical research into personalized well-being and clinical care. He is also a Professor of Pharmacology & Chemical Biology and Human Genetics at the University of Pittsburgh and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.

David Miller, Ph.D.

Dr. Miller is an accomplished global pharmaceutical executive and advisor with over 25 years of experience and is currently an Operating Partner at GHO Capital, a private equity firm specializing in health and life sciences. Prior to GHO Capital, he was Senior Vice President of Global Market Access at Biogen and held global roles at Elan and GlaxoSmithKline.

Dramatically accelerating bioinformatic development from months to mere hours, g.nome is a cloud-native data analysis platform from Almaden that enables pipeline iteration by scientists of all skill levels. From promising drug development, diagnosis of genetic disease, and the realization of personalized medicine, g.nome helps speed discovery in genomic research. It leverages an advanced visual drag-and-drop workflow builder and curated library of open-source tools, enabling users to have confidence in their results, get to market faster and scale profitably.

Launched in 2022, Almaden Genomics is the latest in a series of spinoffs by Catalyze Dallas to speed time-to-market for technology harvested from the Fortune 100. Catalyze launches scalable companies that accelerate commercialization of intellectual property sourced from the world's most innovative global corporations, unleashing the full value and potential of their investments in technology.

About Almaden Genomics

Almaden Genomics is accelerating drug discovery with g.nome™, a cloud-native platform designed to unite scientists and bioinformaticians in high-throughput sequencing data analysis. Brought to market by a team of bioinformaticians, engineers and industry professionals, g.nome provides an easy-to-use GUI workflow builder with strong iteration, version control and data provenance capabilities, and enables bioinformaticians and biologists to collaborate more effectively by translating complex code into easy-to-understand, visual representations. Formerly part of IBM Research, Almaden Genomics became a new standalone company under Catalyze Dallas' ownership in 2022. For more information, visit www.almaden.io.

