ALMADEN GENOMICS UPDATES G.NOME PLATFORM WITH JUPYTER NOTEBOOK INTEGRATION

DALLAS, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Almaden Genomics has updated its g.nome platform to integrate with Jupyter Notebook, allowing bioinformaticians and data scientists to leverage the cloud-native platform's genomic workflows in the environment and programming language they are most familiar with. Launched in 2022, g.nome revolutionized bioinformatic pipeline building with an advanced visual drag-and-drop workflow builder and curated library of toolkits to condense what previously has taken months to mere hours.

"We built this product to make the job of the bioinformatician both innovative and familiar," said Mark Kunitomi, Chief Scientific Officer of Almaden Genomics. "With this integration, if I build a workflow in g.nome, I can take that data, open a Jupyter Notebook in the g.nome environment and bring that data in because the two platforms are complementary. This comfortably expands the capabilities of the bioinformatician, who is nothing if not a creature of habit."

Bioinformaticians and data scientists use Jupyter Notebook to record notes and understand their analysis, training and working on it to perform a variety of tasks. Integrating with the web-based application will add to the data visualization possible in g.nome, compounding its possibilities – g.nome does the processing and Jupyter does the analyzing. This gives the user the ability to look at the data, interpret it, understand what it means and go back into the g.nome platform with that understanding, removing the iterative step so the two systems can see each other.

Most biotech firms and research institutes still perform the laborious work of building pipelines with solutions being hand-coded by a limited number of highly skilled bioinformaticians. The g.nome platform eliminates the need for coding in most applications and allows the broader research team to actively participate in the pipeline building and executing processes.

"Technology is as powerful as the hands holding it, and we recognize that in this space, those hands are usually also 'holding' a Jupyter Notebook," added Kunitomi. "Our focus has always been to remove the traditional barriers linked to workflow language, process flow visibility and quality control, and this does that by connecting more of the pieces along that strand."

About Almaden Genomics

Almaden Genomics is accelerating genomic discovery with g.nome™, a cloud-native platform designed to streamline genomic workflows. Brought to market by a team of bioinformaticians, engineers and industry professionals, g.nome provides a low-code/no-code pipeline build, enabling valuable collaboration from diverse team members with an easy-to-use, visual drag-and-drop functionality using built-in tools and features, such as ready-to-use workflows and a curated toolkit library. Formerly part of IBM Research, Almaden Genomics became a new standalone company under Catalyze Dallas' ownership in 2022. For more information, visit www.almaden.io.

