Almatec® Extends Line of C-Series AODD Pumps with New C 40 and C 50 Models

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Almatec®, part of PSG® and Dover (NYSE: DOV), and a premier manufacturer of specialty pumps, has extended its line of solid plastic C-Series Air-Operated Double-Diaphragm (AODD) Pumps to include new C 40 (1-1/2") and C 50 (2") models. Engineered to be a more cost-effective alternative to similar plastic pumps, Almatec C-Series pumps feature an industry-leading design that increases bolt torque to improve pump safety when compared to competitive pumps. What further separates the C-Series is the incorporation of Almatec's exclusive Perswing P® air control system, which offers superior efficiency to optimize production rates and lower energy costs.

Ideally suited for the most difficult pumping applications, C-Series pumps ensure the suction and discharge ports are available as separate housing parts with different footprints. This feature allows the C-Series to be quickly and easily matched to existing installations. C-Series pumps do not have any mechanical seals, drives or rotating parts that cause wear over time, which improves reliability and extends product life. C-Series pumps feature self-priming and dry run capabilities, critical considerations for most pumping applications.

For more on Almatec pumps, please visit almatec.de. Almatec is a product brand within PSG®, a Dover company. For more information on PSG, please go to psgdover.com.

About Almatec®:

Almatec Maschinenbau GmbH is a premier manufacturer of air-operated double-diaphragm pumps (AODD). Specializing in machined plastic pumps and stainless steel pumps for various markets, the brand name Almatec has become synonymous with quality, reliability and safety. Almatec — headquartered in Duisburg, Germany — is part of PSG®, a Dover company. For more information on Almatec or PSG, please go to almatec.de or psgdover.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

