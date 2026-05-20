Almeida Law Group Represents Parents Suing Team Travel Source Over Stay-to-Play Junk Fee

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Almeida Law Group, LLC, together with Peiffer, Wolf, Carr, Kane, Conway & Wise LLP and Kaplan, Johnson, Abate & Bird LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against Team Travel Source alleging that it deceptively coerces parents to reserve hotel rooms through its platform in order to enable their children to participate in youth sports tournaments and competitions. According to the lawsuit, Team Travel Source also tacks on mandatory "junk fees" to each hotel reservation and often charges higher rates than those available via direct bookings and other third-party platforms despite advertising a "Lowest Rate Guarantee."

"The cost of youth sports has skyrocketed in recent years, and Stay-to-Play policies like the one imposed by Team Travel Source are thinly veiled money-grabs from parents," said Karen Dahlberg O'Connell, a partner at Almeida Law Group who is leading the case.

The plaintiffs are parents of athletes who were required to book hotel rooms through Team Travel Source under a so-called Stay-to-Play policy. The plaintiffs were falsely told that their children's teams would not be eligible to compete unless they made reservations through Team Travel Source.

The lawsuit further claims that Team Travel Source adds various junk fees to every reservation, including a nightly "housing fee" with no apparent benefit to families, and deceptively masks the true nature of those fees.

The Complaint also alleges that Team Travel Source advertises a "Lowest Rate Guarantee," but in reality, lower rates are often available through other booking platforms, and parents were unable to receive a rate adjustment even when they found a lower rate directly through a hotel.

Families who have booked hotel reservations through Team Travel Source may be members of the proposed class and can visit the Almeida Law Group website for more information about the case.

The lawsuit is Russell et al. v. The Complete Plan, Inc. d/b/a Team Travel Source, 3:26-cv-00360-CHB, filed in the Western District of Kentucky. A copy of the Complaint in the action is available here.

About Almeida Law Group

Almeida Law Group, LLC is a plaintiff-side law firm focused on consumer protection and class action litigation. For more information, visit [www.almeidalawgroup.com].

SOURCE Almeida Law Group, LLC