CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronald L Chez, a private investor, files a 13D for Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM). Alimera returns to growth in the 3rd quarter and expects continued progress in the 4th quarter. The Company is in a strong position to succeed with their unique approach to DME.

