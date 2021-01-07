Almirall and Tyris Therapeutics enter into strategic partnership to develop next generation gene therapies

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Almirall, S.A. (BME: ALM), a global biopharmaceutical company based in Barcelona, and Tyris Therapeutics, a next-generation gene therapy company founded by Columbus Venture Partners, have announced a strategic partnership today to tackle orphan dermatological conditions using non-viral gene therapies. By combining Tyris's innovative non-viral based gene therapy technology and Almirall's leading expertise in medical dermatology, the companies aim to develop next-generation gene therapies with transformational potential for the treatment for rare genetic dermatology diseases.

The two partners will collaborate closely via their core expertise. Tyris will be responsible for generating clinical lead candidates and progress them to clinical development. Tyris would receive upfront and research milestone payments along with research funding and Almirall will have exclusive options to acquire gene therapy products and progress them through clinical development to commercialization. The economic terms of this collaboration have not been disclosed.

This new partnership demonstrates Almirall's commitment to deliver breakthrough medicines to patients suffering from debilitating rare genetic dermatological diseases. "We are thrilled to be joining forces with Columbus VP, one of the most experienced investors in the field of gene therapy. This strategic partnership facilitates the development of novel treatments options with the potential to make a significant difference to patients' lives," said Thomas Huber, Research Director at Almirall.

Tyris' non-viral DNA-based technology has the potential to provide new avenues for the treatment of genetic diseases beyond the current viral-based gene therapy. The technology aims to deliver genes without size restrictions to specific tissues with the option for re-administration. Unlike for viral-based gene therapy, this technology may be applicable for all patients, as no preexisting immunity or development of immune response against the vector is expected. In addition, Tyris' technology only requires the DNA sequence necessary for the therapeutic effect without carrying along any additional unwanted elements.

Damia Tormo, General Partner of Columbus VP and CEO of Tyris, stated, "We are delighted to enter into this partnership and leverage Almirall' s expertise in dermatology to accelerate the development of the most effective gene therapy solutions for many patients with dermatological genetic diseases currently without treatment."

