Almirall Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

News provided by

Research and Markets

10 Jan, 2024, 22:00 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Almirall - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insights into Almirall's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Almirall is a global biopharmaceutical company specializing in dermatology. The company develops and commercializes solutions for the treatment of a variety of dermatological diseases such as acne, atopic dermatitis, actinic keratosis, and psoriasis among others.

Some of the company's key products are Ilumetri (for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis), Wynora cream (for mild-to-moderate plaque psoriasis), Skilarence (for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis), Seysara (for acne), Ciclopoli (for onychomycosis), and Klisyri, Actikerall, and Solaraze (for actinic keratosis).

The company also produces medicines for the neurological, gastric, and cardiac diseases. The company's key dermatological products have been used by 324,000 people since their launches.

Scope

  • Almirall is leveraging several emerging technologies to quickly discover drugs, drive sales, streamline production, expand market presence and help patients recover quickly. Cloud, AI, and digital therapeutics are among the technologies the company is focusing on.
  • Almirall launched its dermatology digital health accelerator, Digital Garden, in 2020 to support startups that are focused on developing technology-based services and solutions for various dermatological diseases.
  • In 2023, Almirall partnered with NTT Data to accelerate the process of extracting information from medical papers.

Reasons to Buy

  • Gain insights into Almirall's technology initiatives.
  • Gain insights into its digital strategies and innovation initiatives.
  • Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.
  • Gain insights into its various technology launches and partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Partnership Network Map
  • ICT Budget and Contracts
  • Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • NTT Data
  • ZeClinics
  • Iktos
  • Clariba

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mi4ang

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Food Grade Magnesium Derivatives Market Trends and Forecast Report 2023: Market to Reach $1.24 Billion by 2030 - Manufacturers Flock to Asia Pacific for Cost-effective Production

Global Food Grade Magnesium Derivatives Market Trends and Forecast Report 2023: Market to Reach $1.24 Billion by 2030 - Manufacturers Flock to Asia Pacific for Cost-effective Production

The "Food Grade Magnesium Derivatives Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Inorganic, Organic, Magnesium Chelates), By...
Equinor ASA Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Equinor ASA Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

The "Equinor ASA - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Equinor ASA (Equinor),...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.