Almirall Issues Call For Grant Submissions For Development of New Immunodermatology Therapies

EXTON, Pa., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Almirall, S.A. (ALM) announced today the opening of a new call for proposals for their AlmirallShare open innovation platform, looking to find partners to identify, validate or test new targets for the treatment of chronic immune-inflammatory diseases of the skin, such as psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and pemphigus vulgaris. All of these conditions have significant comorbidities that have a profound impact on the quality of life of those affected, and new treatments continue to be needed.

The latest call for entries – Immune-inflammatory Diseases Under Your Skin – will be open from July 25 to October 31, 2019, and is a call to institutions, such as universities, research centers, and start-up biotechnology or pharmaceutical companies worldwide with an interest in pharmaceutical R&D to submit original research ideas. Selected proposals will be awarded grants and access to scientific support for their research. Applications from individual healthcare providers will not be considered for this collaboration project. To submit a proposal, visit sharedinnovation.almirall.com, where full guidelines for proposals are available for review.

Therapies start with an idea. Almirall would like to hear yours.

"Immune-inflammatory diseases have a profound impact on patients' lives, which is why our call for applications is centered around these conditions. Psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and pemphigus share common mechanisms, pathways and potential therapies with other diseases, which could inform the development of new treatments that will help improve patient lives—a core goal for us at Almirall," stated Ayman Grada M.D., Director of US Medical Affairs and R&D at Almirall LLC.

AlmirallShare was launched in 2017 as an open innovation R&D platform designed to facilitate the establishment of long-term and synergistic collaborations in dermatological research and find innovative solutions in medical dermatology. By merging science and creativity of experts around the world and Almirall's own expertise, this initiative aims to accelerate the generation of new treatments for skin diseases.

Thanks to the three previous calls, approximately 500 applications have subscribed to the platform, and more than 200 proposals have been received. Almirall has already started two research collaborations on preclinical models for atopic dermatitis with the University College of Dublin (Ireland) and the University of Sheffield (United Kingdom). Seven new partnerships with universities and research centers will start soon.

"We're pleased to see the response our innovative AlmirallShare platform has had among the global scientific community, and we urge scientists to apply, regardless of your field of expertise. If you have an idea for a new target, pathway or therapy that you believe could benefit a dermatological disease, share it with us and let's work together," said Edward Hsia, VP, External Research & Innovation at Almirall.

Maribel Crespo, Almirall R&D leader, summarized the importance of this initiative for the company, "The collaboration between our team and these incredible scientists is key to unlocking new approaches for these conditions, which is why AlmirallShare has become such an important tool to establish and nurture strategic partnerships for Almirall R&D."

About AlmirallShare

AlmirallShare is an open innovation platform designed to facilitate the establishment of collaborations in dermatological research and find innovative solutions in medical dermatology. By combining scientific expertise and creativity from researchers around the world with Almirall's own expertise, the AlmirallShare initiative will accelerate the generation of new treatments for skin conditions.

About Almirall

Almirall is a leading skin-health focused global pharmaceutical company that partners with the healthcare community, applying science to provide medical solutions to patients and future generations. Our efforts are focused on fighting skin-health diseases and helping people feel their best. We support healthcare professionals in continuous improvement, bringing our innovative solutions where they are needed.

The company, founded almost 75 years ago and with headquarters in Barcelona, is listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (ticker: ALM). Almirall has become a key element of value creation to society according to its commitment with its shareholders and its decision to help others by understanding their challenges and using Science to provide solutions for real life. Total revenues in 2018 were 811 million euros. Almirall has more than 1,800 employees.

For more information, please visit almirall.us.

