Almirall launches its second innovation initiative for dermatology-focused digital health start-ups

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Almirall, S.A. (ALM) has launched its second innovation challenge open to worldwide startups who can disrupt the future of digital health. Start-ups can apply between now and October 31 at almiralldigitalgarden.com for a chance to participate in the nine-month accelerator program Digital Garden, powered by Almirall.

With this Second Harvest, the Digital Garden, reaffirms its commitment to digital innovation through the development of services and solutions that tackle existing and future dermatological challenges. The program is not only focused on medical dermatology. Additionally, it is open to start-ups with a solution that can help improve pharma processes and commercial models.

Start-ups can visit almiralldigitalgarden.com to apply or to obtain information about the program's admission criteria and offerings. The five winning teams will begin a nine-month accelerator program in January, with the goal of growing their companies with the mentorship of Almirall and its global network of partners including HealthXL and other experts. The company expects they will graduate into venture capital funding through its network within the digital health venture capital ecosystem. In light of the global situation, the space located at the Barcelona Health Hub at Sant Pau Hospital will still be open and available, but start-up founders will be allowed to remain in their country if they prefer opening up the aperture of application from a global scale.

In addition to the accelerator program, the five start-ups selected will receive benefits including a financial reward, which will be determined according to an individual gap analysis of each start-up and the achievement of certain milestones.

"We are pleased to launch this Second Harvest of the Digital Garden, which will allow us to partner with start-ups that are working on solutions that can disrupt the future of digital health linked to our area of expertise—medical dermatology—or that are rolling out models that can help us improve our internal processes and go-to-market models. I'm proud to say that we have strengthened our commitment to innovation and to the digital health ecosystem at large through this second edition of the program. We aim to continue working together with start-ups, supporting their future growth and enriching the value of those startups to deliver solutions to those who need it," explained Francesca Wuttke, Chief Digital Officer of Almirall.

