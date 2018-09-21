Almirall LLC Launches New Name at Fall Clinical Dermatology Congress

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Almirall, LLC, formerly Aqua Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. leader in skin health medical solutions, used the start of the Fall Clinical Dermatology Congress to officially launch their new name. Almirall, LLC is part of the larger Almirall, S.A. family, an internationally-recognized global dermatology pharmaceutical company, with a strong focus on skin health. The name change, announced jointly by Almirall LLC President and General Manager, Ron Menezes and Almirall, S.A. CEO, Peter Guenter, is being unveiled at the meeting to almost 900 dermatologists from across the U.S. This is just the latest in a series of positive developments for Almirall LLC as it continues to evolve to become a leader of innovation in dermatology, working with the medical community to better serve the needs of patients.

"Almirall acquired Aqua at the end of 2013 and both companies have long shared the vision of improving skin health conditions through scientific advances. It was a natural progression for Aqua to assume the Almirall name in the U.S.," explains Menezes. "We want to continue to explore new therapies in dermatology in order to grow and provide new solutions to healthcare professionals and patients."

Guenter adds, "Without question, Aqua established a strong presence in dermatology in the U.S. through delivering quality products and offering effective solutions to dermatologists and their patients. Similarly, Almirall has created a global reputation as a provider of significant medical advances to patients and a commitment to medical dermatology that was shown in the recent acquisition of key brands from the Allergan portfolio. By bringing Aqua under the Almirall name, we are offering healthcare providers and their patients greater and more cohesive support, aligned with our shared resources and innovation in the U.S., as well as globally."

Almirall LLC is launching the campaign "We're all in, we're Almirall" at the conference this week, which speaks to their deep commitment to dermatology. With nearly 14% of sales revenue being invested into research and development by Almirall S.A. in 2017 the company trusts that they are in a strong position to achieve their goal of being a leader of innovation in medical dermatology.

About Almirall

Almirall is a leading skin-health focused global pharmaceutical company that partners with healthcare professionals, applying science to provide medical solutions to patients & future generations. Our efforts are focused on fighting against skin health diseases and helping people feel and look their best. We support healthcare professionals in their continuous improvement, bringing our innovative solutions where they are needed.

The company, founded in 1943 and with headquarters in Barcelona, is listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (ticker: ALM). Almirall has become a key element of value creation to society according to its commitment with its major shareholders and its decision to help others to understand their challenges and to use science to provide them with solutions for real life. Total revenue in 2016 was 859.3 million euros and more than 2,000 employees are devoted to science.

