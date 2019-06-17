Almirall Partners With AARS To Raise Awareness About The Burden Of Disease And Importance Of Education For Dermatology Professionals For National Acne Awareness Month

EXTON, Pa., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Almirall announced today their partnership with the American Acne and Rosacea Society to highlight the global health burden of acne during National Acne Awareness Month in June.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, acne is the most prevalent skin disease in the U.S.2 with up to 50 million Americans suffering annually,3 including many people with skin of color.4 While approximately 85% of 12-24 year olds experience acne,3 it doesn't affect only young people — acne occurring in adults is increasing, affecting up to 15 percent of women.3

"Acne has very real impact on patients' lives that often goes under-recognized. The consequences of acne, including scarring and hyperpigmentation, can impact people for years afterwards. In addition, the psychosocial impact of acne can have far-reaching effects on their quality of life and daily activities, affecting self-esteem and social interactions," explained Julie Harper, MD, FAAD, AARS Immediate Past President and dermatologist in Birmingham, Alabama.

"There was a 16-year-old boy with severe acne who was hiding away from the world," shares Ron Menezes, President and General Manager of Almirall LLC. "He wouldn't meet his dermatologist's eyes when he first visited. After following prescribed treatment, at his follow-up visit four weeks later, his acne had already improved significantly. More importantly he had 'come out of his shell,' as his mother said. He was reaching out to friends again and was socializing, and she was relieved and happy to see that. It's important that we don't trivialize or downplay the effects acne can have."

The mission of the AARS is to promote, support, develop and provide an educational forum for the exchange of information, to promote clinical research and mentoring opportunities for dermatology healthcare professionals, and to improve the care of patients who suffer from acne, hidradenitis suppurativa, otherwise known as "acne inversa," and rosacea. Ron notes that this mission aligns well with Almirall's corporate purpose – transform the patients' world by helping them realize their hopes and dreams for a healthy life – and so a partnership during National Acne Awareness Month came naturally.

One important part of National Acne Awareness Month is to drive interest and knowledge among the next generation of dermatology healthcare providers. "As part of our partnership with AARS, Almirall is advancing education and dialogue by being one of the sponsors of this organization," said Sam Widdicombe, Executive Director at Almirall U.S. "We are proud of our ongoing assistance and support for the dermatology community, and we believe that these efforts will help stimulate interest and ultimately result in effectively managing acne among emerging specialists so they can better help patients."

Mark Jackson, MD, FAAD, and AARS President stated, "The global health burden of acne ranks just below that of all dermatosis combined, and above that of psoriasis, which is talked about much more. It's important that we recognize the impact of the disease, and more importantly, we need to ensure patients have access to effective treatments that are covered by insurance companies and payers. In addition, in the dermatology community, we encourage innovative companies such as Almirall to develop new treatments for our patients. We are proud to partner with Almirall to encourage new AARS membership and continue their access to education and research opportunities in the future."

For more information on the American Acne and Rosacea Society (AARS), please visit acneandrosacea.org/.

AARS Contact:

Stacey Moore

Executive Director

info@aarsmember.org

(973) 783-4575

For more information on Almirall U.S., please visit almirall.us/.

About Almirall

Almirall is a leading skin health focused global pharmaceutical company that partners with healthcare professionals, applying science to provide medical solutions to patients and future generations. Our efforts are focused on fighting against skin health diseases and helping people look their best. We support healthcare professionals in their quest to find continuous improvement to treatments, by bringing our innovative solutions where they are needed. The company, founded in 1943 and with headquarters in Barcelona, is listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (ticker: ALM). Almirall has become a key element of value creation to society according to its commitment to help others, to understand their challenges and to use science to help provide them with solutions for real life health challenges.

Corporate Communications Contact:

Almirall U.S.

Samantha Widdicombe

Samantha.Widdicombe@almirall.com

(610) 644-7000

Disclaimer

This document includes only summary information and does not intend to be comprehensive. Facts, figures and opinions contained herein, other than historical, are "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on currently available information and on best estimates and assumptions believed to be reasonable by the Company. These statements involve risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those stated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements, targets or estimates contained in this document to reflect any change in the assumptions, events or circumstances on which such forward-looking statements are based unless so required by applicable law.

References:

1. American Acne & Rosacea Society. About AARS. https://acneandrosacea.org/about. Accessed June 12, 2019. 2. American Academy of Dermatology. Acne and rosacea. Acne. https://www.aad.org/public/diseases/acne-and-rosacea/acne#overview. Accessed June 12, 2019. 3. American Academy of Dermatology. Skin conditions by the numbers. Acne. Available at: https://www.aad.org/media/stats/conditions/skin-conditions-by-the-numbers. Accessed June 12, 2019. 4. American Academy of Dermatology. Acne and rosacea. Acne in skin of color. Available at: https://www.aad.org/public/diseases/acne-and-rosacea/acne-in-skin-of-color. Accessed June 12, 2019.

SOURCE Almirall

Related Links

https://www.almirall.us

