Almo Corporation Names Maggie Kassebaum Senior Vice President of Premium Appliances Division

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Almo Corporation, the largest independent distributor of appliances, professional AV/electronics, furniture and housewares in the U.S., today announced that Maggie Kassebaum has been named Senior Vice President for its Premium Appliances division, effective immediately.

Maggie Kassebaum, Senior Vice President of Premium Appliances Division

An inclusive and progressive senior leader with nearly 25 years of experience in consumer home appliances and retail consumer finance, Kassebaum oversees strategy, revenue and profitability for the division. She is accountable for leading all business-building activities, including new business development, product sales, sales support, product management, and marketing to enable growth for Almo Corporation's Premium Appliances division, which includes a range of professional-grade luxury indoor and outdoor home brands.

Almo Corporation Chief Executive Officer Martin Szpiro said, "Maggie's expertise in product management, sales and digital transformation will benefit our strong, committed customers, dealers and manufacturing partners as well as our channel community of resellers, architects, builders and designers. Her background brings an experienced, analytical perspective, equipping her to steer Almo's Premium Appliances division to future growth opportunities."

Prior to Almo Corporation, Kassebaum was Senior Vice President & General Manager, Luxury Retail for Synchrony (formerly GE Retail Finance) where she managed credit partnerships with luxury brands. She held nearly two decades of leadership roles at GE and Haier Smart Home, most recently as Vice President of U.S. Sales for Fisher & Paykel Appliances. She began her career as a Civil/Structural Design Engineer at Bechtel Corporation.

Kassebaum has a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Kentucky and an Executive MBA from Bellarmine University. She is also a certified Six Sigma Black Belt and licensed Professional Engineer.

About Almo Corporation

Since 1946, Almo Corporation has served as the largest independent distributor of appliances, consumer electronics, professional Audio/Video equipment, furniture and housewares in the United States. Meeting the needs of retailers across the country, Almo operates nine regional distribution facilities with over 2.5 million square feet of warehousing. For more information, go to www.almo.com..

About DCC Technology

In December 2021, Almo Corporation was acquired by DCC Technology. Almo continues to operate business as usual, maintaining its brand heritage and service in the market whilst leveraging the benefits of the DCC Technology group. Visit https://www.dcctechnology.com/ to learn more.

