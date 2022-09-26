Almond Ingredients Market 2026, Increasing Awareness About Health Benefits Of Almonds to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Almond Ingredients Market size is expected to grow by USD 7.72 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 10.59% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing awareness about the health benefits of almonds, growth of private-label brands, and growing consumption of almond-based snacks and food will offer immense growth opportunities.

However, stringent government regulations, complexity in the supply chain of almond ingredients, and the high cost of almonds will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Almond Ingredients Market 2022-2026

Almond Ingredients Market Segmentation

Type

Whole Almond



Almond Pieces



Almond Flour



Almond Milk



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Almond Ingredients Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our almond ingredients market report covers the following areas:

Almond Ingredients Market size

Almond Ingredients Market trends

Almond Ingredients Market industry analysis

Almond Ingredients Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Almond Ingredients Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Almond Ingredients Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Barry Callebaut AG

Blue Diamond Growers

Borges International Group SLU

Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG

ConnOils LLC

Dohler GmbH

ETChem

Harris Woolf California Almonds

Kanegrade Ltd.

Max River Pty Ltd.

Modern Ingredients

Olam Group Ltd.

Royal Nut Co.

Almond Ingredients Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist almond ingredients market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the almond ingredients market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the almond ingredients market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of almond ingredients market vendors

Almond Ingredients Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.59% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 7.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.07 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Barry Callebaut AG, Blue Diamond Growers, Borges International Group SLU, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, ConnOils LLC, Dohler GmbH, ETChem, Harris Woolf California Almonds, Kanegrade Ltd., Max River Pty Ltd., Modern Ingredients, Olam Group Ltd., Royal Nut Co., Sanitarium Health Food Co., Savencia SA, The Hershey Co., The J.M Smucker Co., The Wonderful Co. LLC, Treehouse California Almonds LLC, and Valley Harvest Nut Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

