Almond Kernels Market size is set to grow by USD 3178.5 mn from 2023-2027, increasing awareness about health benefits of almond kernels boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global almond kernels market size is estimated to grow by USD 3178.5 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.04% during the forecast period. Almond kernel market witnesses substantial growth in e-commerce avenues, providing consumers with convenience, time efficiency, and swift delivery. This trend boosts visibility and profitability for small retailers and vendors. Popular choices include third-party online portals and manufacturer websites. Global expansion of online grocery shopping is evident, with major players like Amazon, Walmart, Alibaba, and Bigbasket leading the way. For more insights on the historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market size (2023-2027) - Download a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Almond Kernels Market 2023-2027

Almond Kernels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.04% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3178.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33%

Key Company

Almond Kernels Market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Almond Kernels Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Almond Board of California, Bapu Farming Co. Inc., Belehris Estates, Blue Diamond Growers, Chico Nut Co., Harris Family Enterprises, Hilltop Ranch Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Olam Group Ltd., Orchard Valley, Retaj Agro Farms, RPAC LLC, Select Harvests Ltd., South Valley Farms, Sran Family Orchards, Steward and Jasper Orchards, The Wonderful Co. LLC, Treehouse California Almonds LLC, Valley Harvest Nut Co., Western Nut Co. Inc.

Geographic Landscape

The almond kernels market in North America is expanding due to their health advantages and diverse culinary uses. The US is a significant market for almond kernels, driven by access to necessary technology and large-scale farming opportunities. Increased almond production is a major factor fueling the market's growth in North America through the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Application

The global almond kernels market is primarily driven by the food and beverage sector, accounting for the largest market share in 2022. Almond kernels are utilized in manufacturing various food and beverage items, such as almond flour, milk, butter, and biscuits. Innovation in this segment presents opportunities for new applications, like using green almonds in salads and pickling. The demand for nutrient-rich foods, fueled by hectic lifestyles and heightened health awareness, is a significant market growth factor. Almond kernels contribute to lowering systolic blood pressure, providing heart disease protection.

