Almond Kernels Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.04% from 2022 to 2027|Increasing popularity of online distribution platforms to be one of the major market trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The almond kernels market size is set to grow by USD 3,178.5 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 7.04%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses in obtaining growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Almond Kernels Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Almond Kernels Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The almond kernels market is segmented as follows:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Application

Food And Beverage Industry



Cosmetics And Personal Care Industry



Bakery And Confectionery Industry

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes hypermarkets, supermarkets, discount stores, and specialty stores as they are an efficient part of the distribution and offer a various range of almond kernels to consumers. Also, they offer checks for packaging defects and check the expiration date of the product before purchase, which is considered the most effective marketing tool. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a sample report!

Almond Kernels Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the almond kernels market include Almond Board of California, Bapu Farming Co. Inc., Belehris Estates, Blue Diamond Growers, Chico Nut Co., Harris Family Enterprises, Hilltop Ranch Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Olam Group Ltd., Orchard Valley, Retaj Agro Farms, RPAC LLC, Select Harvests Ltd., South Valley Farms, Sran Family Orchards, Steward and Jasper Orchards, The Wonderful Co. LLC, Treehouse California Almonds LLC, Valley Harvest Nut Co., and Western Nut Co. Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

Vendor Offerings

Bapu Farming Co. Inc. - The company offers almond kernels under Bapu Almonds.

The company offers almond kernels under Bapu Almonds. Chico Nut Co. - The company offers almond kernels such as Nonpareil, Carmel, and Price.

The company offers almond kernels such as Nonpareil, Carmel, and Price. Harris Family Enterprises - The company offers almond kernels under the division The Almond Company.

Almond Kernels Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Increasing awareness about the health benefits of almond kernels is a major driving factor for market growth. Some of the benefits are they are rich in nutrients such as fiber, protein, vitamin E, vitamin B2, phosphorus, manganese, and magnesium. Similarly, a one-ounce serving of almond kernels contains about 3.5 grams of fiber, 6 grams of protein, and 14 grams of fat. Also, they are a rich source of antioxidants and also help to increase the vitamin E level in red blood cells. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The rising popularity of online distribution platforms is an emerging almond kernel market trend. The popularity is because e-commerce platforms provide shopping, save time, and offer fast delivery services to consumers. Small retailers and vendors enhance the visibility of their products and increase their profitability through these channels. As a result of the third-party online portals, most manufacturers have started offering almond kernels directly on their websites. Hence, such trends boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Stringent government regulations on supplying almond kernels challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period. Various countries such as US and Italy impose stringent regulations which affect the almond kernels market. Further, the major players in these countries have to comply with the stringent regulations and guidelines issued by various government bodies. Additionally, in the EU, manufacturers are required to comply with the rules and regulations set by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), Italy. Similarly, in India, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) certification of food products and is responsible for protecting and promoting public health through the regulation and supervision of food safety. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Almond Kernels Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist almond kernels market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the almond kernels market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the almond kernels market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of almond kernels market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The dairy alternative plant milk beverages market size is projected to increase by USD 10,586.05 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.95% between 2022 and 2027. This dairy alternative plant milk beverages market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), source (almond milk, soy milk, rice milk, coconut milk, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The robust demand for plant-based milk is driving the global dairy alternative plant milk beverages market growth.

The almond ingredients market size is expected to increase by USD 7.72 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.59%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers almond ingredients market segmentation by type (whole almond, almond pieces, almond flour, almond milk, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving growth in the almond ingredients market is the increasing awareness about the health benefits of almonds.

Almond Kernels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.04% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,178.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Iran, Australia, Spain, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Almond Board of California, Bapu Farming Co. Inc., Belehris Estates, Blue Diamond Growers, Chico Nut Co., Harris Family Enterprises, Hilltop Ranch Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Olam Group Ltd., Orchard Valley, Retaj Agro Farms, RPAC LLC, Select Harvests Ltd., South Valley Farms, Sran Family Orchards, Steward and Jasper Orchards, The Wonderful Co. LLC, Treehouse California Almonds LLC, Valley Harvest Nut Co., and Western Nut Co. Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global almond kernels market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global almond kernels market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Food and beverage industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Food and beverage industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cosmetics and personal care industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Cosmetics and personal care industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Cosmetics and personal care industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Cosmetics and personal care industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Cosmetics and personal care industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Bakery and confectionery industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Bakery and confectionery industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Bakery and confectionery industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Bakery and confectionery industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Bakery and confectionery industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Iran - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Iran - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Iran - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Iran - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Iran - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Almond Board of California

Exhibit 115: Almond Board of California - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 116: Almond Board of California - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 117: Almond Board of California - Key offerings

12.4 Bapu Farming Co. Inc.

Exhibit 118: Bapu Farming Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Bapu Farming Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Bapu Farming Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Chico Nut Co.

Exhibit 121: Chico Nut Co. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Chico Nut Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Chico Nut Co. - Key offerings

12.6 Harris Family Enterprises

Exhibit 124: Harris Family Enterprises - Overview



Exhibit 125: Harris Family Enterprises - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Harris Family Enterprises - Key offerings

12.7 Hilltop Ranch Inc.

Exhibit 127: Hilltop Ranch Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Hilltop Ranch Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Hilltop Ranch Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Hormel Foods Corp.

Exhibit 130: Hormel Foods Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Hormel Foods Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Hormel Foods Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Hormel Foods Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Hormel Foods Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Olam Group Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Olam Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Olam Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Olam Group Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Olam Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Olam Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Orchard Valley

Exhibit 140: Orchard Valley - Overview



Exhibit 141: Orchard Valley - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Orchard Valley - Key offerings

12.11 RPAC LLC

Exhibit 143: RPAC LLC - Overview



Exhibit 144: RPAC LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: RPAC LLC - Key offerings

12.12 Select Harvests Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Select Harvests Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Select Harvests Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Select Harvests Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Select Harvests Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 South Valley Farms

Exhibit 150: South Valley Farms - Overview



Exhibit 151: South Valley Farms - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: South Valley Farms - Key offerings

12.14 The Wonderful Co. LLC

Exhibit 153: The Wonderful Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 154: The Wonderful Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: The Wonderful Co. LLC - Key offerings

12.15 Treehouse California Almonds LLC

Exhibit 156: Treehouse California Almonds LLC - Overview



Exhibit 157: Treehouse California Almonds LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Treehouse California Almonds LLC - Key offerings

12.16 Valley Harvest Nut Co.

Exhibit 159: Valley Harvest Nut Co. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Valley Harvest Nut Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Valley Harvest Nut Co. - Key offerings

12.17 Western Nut Co. Inc.

Exhibit 162: Western Nut Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Western Nut Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Western Nut Co. Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio