Almond Milk Market Set to Grow at a Remarkable CAGR of 13.6% to Reach $20.3 Billion by 2028

The global almond milk market has witnessed substantial growth, reaching $8.9 billion in 2022, and is expected to expand even further. The market is projected to reach $20.3 billion by 2028, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Market Overview

Almond milk, made from an emulsion of blanched almonds, acacia, sugar, and water, has gained significant popularity as a lactose-free, low-calorie alternative to conventional milk. It is not only rich in vitamins E and D but also offers numerous health benefits, including heart health, bone and muscle strengthening, blood sugar level maintenance, and support for weight management.

These qualities have made almond milk a sought-after product in the food and beverage (F&B) and personal care industries worldwide. The market offers a variety of packaging and flavors, including plain, vanilla, mango, and chocolate.

Key Market Drivers

Several factors are contributing to the growth of the global almond milk market:

Rising Cases of Lactose Intolerance and Hypercholesterolemia: The increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance and hypercholesterolemia is driving demand for almond milk as a suitable dairy alternative. Growing Health Consciousness: As individuals become more health-conscious, they are turning to plant-based options like almond milk. This trend is particularly strong among the vegan population. Expansion into Personal Care: The personal care industry, influenced by changing lifestyles and rising incomes, is incorporating almond milk-based products into their offerings. E-commerce Growth: With the growth of the e-commerce sector, leading manufacturers are offering almond milk products through online distribution channels, offering convenience and unique flavors to consumers.

Market Segmentation

The global almond milk market is segmented based on several key factors:

Type: Plain and flavored.

Plain and flavored. Category: Organic and conventional.

Organic and conventional. Packaging Type: Carton, glass, and others.

Carton, glass, and others. Application: Beverages, frozen desserts, personal care, and others.

Beverages, frozen desserts, personal care, and others. Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, online stores, and others.

Hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, online stores, and others. Region: North America , Asia Pacific , Europe , Latin America , and the Middle East and Africa .

Key Players

Key players in the global almond milk market include Blue Diamond Growers, Califia Farms LLC, Daiya Foods Inc., Earth's Own Food Company Inc., Hain Celestial Group, Hiland Dairy Foods, Malk Organics LLC, Pacific Foods of Oregon LLC, Sanitarium, SunOpta Inc., and The WhiteWave Foods Company, among others.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $20.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.7 % Regions Covered Global

