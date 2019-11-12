Almond Pro Launches Innovative Dairy-Free Powdered Coffee Creamer Made From Finely Ground Almonds

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Almond Pro Foods (https://bit.ly/2QaTo3A) launched its newest innovation-a non-dairy powdered coffee creamer crafted from real almonds. The product is the first of its kind and offers coffee drinkers from all walks of life a Keto-friendly, Paleo, Vegan, and gluten-free option just in time for the holiday season. In addition to meeting strict lifestyle guidelines of health conscious customers, Almond Coffee Creamer also boasts an impressive nutritional panel that is low in calories, sugar, and carbohydrates.

Almond Pro Almond Coffee Creamer Comes In Both Vanilla And Hazelnut Flavors Almond Pro Founder Caulen Foster

The minimally processed coffee complement is made from California almonds, accented with ethically sourced coconut milk powder (for creamy texture), and contains only 6 ingredients. Consumers will be excited to know that a 3/4 tablespoon serving size mixes into coffee instantly with a frother or in about 15-20 seconds when using a spoon. By ensuring their newest product checks all the boxes regarding consumer concerns, Almond Pro appears to be positioning itself as the new standard of powdered coffee creamers.

"Our goal was to deliver a truly healthy product that addressed customer concerns of clumping, poor taste, and unhealthy ingredients" said founder Caulen Foster. "I really feel we accomplished that with this. It's literally a powdered creamer made from ground almonds and coconut milk that dissolves in your coffee. Frankly, it's the best non-dairy creamer I've ever tasted and we're really excited to bring it to the natural foods community."

No stranger to innovation, Almond Pro originally gained nationwide recognition in 2016 for pioneering the world's first almond protein powder, and has been gaining momentum ever since. With plant-based and dairy-free creamer purchases expected to rise a staggering 62% by 2020, the company is confident its newest product will satisfy the growing demand for healthier coffee products.

You can find out more about Almond Pro's Almond coffee creamer via their website at https://bit.ly/2QaTo3A

Media contact:

Caulen Foster

305-562-1987

228160@email4pr.com

SOURCE Almond Pro