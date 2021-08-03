Almost $ 80 Mn growth expected in Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market during 2020-2024 | Technavio

Find extensive research with data synthesis and validation on the hydrogen electrolyzers market.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the hydrogen electrolyzers market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the type, the market witnessed maximum growth in the alkaline electrolyzers segment in 2020.

What are the major trends in the market?

The advantages of fuel cells will be the major trend in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Who are the top players in the market?

AREVA H2Gen, Asahi Kasei Corp., Enapter Srl, Giner Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Hydrogenics Corp., ITM Power Plc, McPhy Energy SA, Nel ASA, and Siemens AG are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the growing adoption of fuel cell-powered vehicles. However, competition from alternate technologies of hydrogen production might hamper growth.

How big is the North American market?

40% of the total market growth originated from North America in 2020.

Global Battery Analyzers Market - Global battery analyzers market is segmented by product (portable and stationary) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Global Automotive Batteries Market - Global automotive batteries market is segmented by type (passenger cars, LCV, and M and HCV) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AREVA H2Gen, Asahi Kasei Corp., Enapter Srl, Giner Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Hydrogenics Corp., ITM Power Plc, McPhy Energy SA, Nel ASA, and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. The growing adoption of fuel cell-powered vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this hydrogen electrolyzers market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market is segmented as below:

Type

Alkaline



PEM

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The hydrogen electrolyzers market report covers the following areas:

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Size

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Trends

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the advantages of fuel cells as one of the prime reasons driving the Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist hydrogen electrolyzers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hydrogen electrolyzers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hydrogen electrolyzers market across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hydrogen electrolyzers market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Electrolyzer Type

Market segments

Comparison by Electrolyzer Type

Alkaline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PEM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Electrolyzer Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AREVA H2Gen

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Enapter Srl

Giner Inc.

Hitachi Zosen Corp.

Hydrogenics Corp.

ITM Power Plc

McPhy Energy SA

Nel ASA

Siemens AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

