Almost 2/3 of IT Companies and Digital Agencies do not intend to use Influencer Marketing.

BERLIN, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between May 15-25, 2023, TechBehemoths conducted a survey across 2,542 IT companies located in 57 countries and territories. The survey aimed to identify which digital marketing tools are most popular and effective for IT companies and digital agencies.

According to the survey results published on July 10, 2023, the majority of respondents, accounting for 61.80%, indicated that their company or agency plans to utilize something other than influencer marketing for their promotional efforts. This suggests that influencer marketing may not be a primary focus or strategy for these businesses, potentially due to other marketing priorities, budget constraints, or different target demographics.

Among the respondents who do plan to engage in influencer marketing, the budget allocation varies. The most of respondents (28.60%) indicated a willingness to pay influencers between $100/mo and $500/mo for their marketing activities. This budget range is commonly associated with micro-influencers or influencers with a smaller following but high engagement rates, offering a cost-effective option for businesses to collaborate with influencers within their niche.

A smaller percentage of respondents (7.90%) expressed a willingness to allocate a higher budget in the range of $500 to $5000 for influencer marketing. This budget range may enable businesses to engage with influencers with a larger following and potentially reach a broader audience.

A very small percentage of respondents (1.70%) indicated a willingness to allocate a budget of $5000 to $10,000 for influencer marketing activities. This budget range may allow businesses to collaborate with more prominent influencers or execute larger-scale influencer campaigns.

At the same time, the highest percentage of respondents, 60.6%, rated their company's focus on influencer marketing as a 1 on a scale from 1 to 5. This indicates that a significant majority of the surveyed companies currently allocate minimal attention and resources to influencer marketing.

The responses for ratings 3, 4, and 5 collectively received relatively lower percentages. This indicates that a smaller proportion of companies place a moderate to high level of emphasis on influencer marketing.

