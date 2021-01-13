Almost 39% of Americans Say They Reduced or Eliminated Insurance Coverage in 2020 According to ValuePenguin.com Survey
63% of the Americans who cut or eliminated insurance regret doing so.
Jan 13, 2021, 10:48 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the pandemic, unemployment rates skyrocketed in 2020 to astounding levels forcing many Americans to struggle to make ends meet. As a result, when looking to cut costs although 26% said that insurance would never be trimmed from their budgets, others had no choice but to cut or eliminate insurance coverage altogether.
ValuePenguin's most recent survey found that almost 39% of Americans had to reduce or eliminate insurance costs to help them save money or because they found themselves unemployed.
Key findings:
- Almost four in 10 Americans cut back on insurance coverage in 2020, primarily to save money. That number jumps to 65% of those laid off or furloughed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- Health insurance was the most common policy that consumers decreased coverage for or eliminated altogether, followed by auto insurance and dental insurance. Forty-two percent of women who eliminated or decreased their insurance coverage said they couldn't afford it, compared with 23% of men.
- Of those who eliminated or decreased their insurance, most are putting that money toward groceries (27%), savings (23%) and debt payments (21%), as well as monthly housing costs (15%).
- Sixty-three percent of those who reduced insurance coverage in 2020 regretted doing so, and more than half expect to restore their coverage level at some point in the future.
- Although insurance is costly (about one in five respondents said they spend $500 or more on monthly premiums), not having insurance can be expensive, too. For example, 58% of respondents don't have dental insurance, which means they could be facing a big out-of-pocket bill should they have a tooth-related emergency.
View full report: Americans Cut Insurance Coverage
