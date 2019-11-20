Almost Anything Inc. Launches New Errand App

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost Anything Inc., one of Los Angeles' premier errand services, today announced its app launch that will continue to provide real-time, detail-oriented, on-demand errand and delivery services. Available for free download in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, this release is perfectly timed in advance of the busy holiday season.

"We have created an experience where everyone can have a personal assistant. Holiday season is here, and this is a perfect time to use the Almost Anything app as an extra hand," says actress/producer Tiara Parker-Ragland, the CEO of Almost Anything Inc. "By allowing users to submit errand requests on-demand, it gives them freedom to explain in detail exactly what needs to be done."

Founded 12 years ago by Parker-Ragland, Almost Anything is a boutique errand service that manages and completes tedious tasks, allowing its customers to maximize their time by becoming more productive and effective in their daily lives. Solution-oriented and results-driven, Almost Anything has established itself as the trusted service to get things done in the greater L.A. and OC county areas. Recently, Almost Anything has partnered with BLANKSPACES, Southern California's original coworking community space, to offer on-demand errands, delivery and courier services directly to members at all four BLANKSPACES locations. Almost Anything also counts Snapchat, The Pie Hole, California Donuts, COCOCOZY, and countless other area businesses as happy clients.

To learn more information, please visit AlmostAnythingInc.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, or Yelp.

Media Contact:

Kristopher Gordon

Phone: (404) 641-4548

Email: kristopher@almostanythinginc.com

Related Images

almost-anything-inc.png

Almost Anything Inc.

Copyright 2019

Related Links

Errand Running Services

SOURCE Almost Anything Inc.

Related Links

http://www.AlmostAnythingInc.com

