Almost Half of Gen Z and Millennial American Latinos Feel Negatively Represented in Mainstream Media

A recent national survey revealed that while Gen Z Latinos make up 25% of the Gen Z population in the US, 41% don't feel positive about being Latino after consuming US news and entertainment media

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent national Wakefield survey commissioned by LATV, an English-speaking Latino entertainment network for Gen Z and Millennial Latinos, revealed that 44% of young American American Latinos feel negatively represented in mainstream American media. The survey, which polled 1,000 young American Latinos ages 18 to 40, also found that:

  •   41% of young American Latinos said that consuming US news and entertainment media does not make them feel positive about being a young American Latino.
  • Programming in Spanish does not seem to have a meaningful impact on young Latinos when it comes to representation. Gen Z and Millennial Latinos have very similar sentiments towards both English (29%) and Spanish-speaking media outlets (32%).
  • 69% of young American Latinos expressed that they would be more interested in watching a show or movie if they knew that Latinos owned the media company or produced it.

"When you think of the time and effort it has taken to get to this little bit of progress, the numbers aren't great," says Andres Palencia, CEO of LATV. "Mainstream Hollywood's disconnect stems from inaccurate portrayals of our community. Latinos literally prop up the economy. We are overwhelmingly entrepreneurial and aspirational, and that is not reflected in mainstream media storylines."

Recent polling figures from the Latino Donor Collaborative on American Latino households paint an interesting story of the growing economic power of this demographic. 

  • U.S. Latino-owned firms increased 35% over the past ten years since 2022, compared with 4.5% of non-Latino-owned firms.
  • Latinos are fueling the economy at a faster rate: their purchasing power increased by 87% from 2010 to 2020, compared with 51% for the same period amongst non-Latinos.
  • Latinos are predicted to account for 70% of home ownership over the next 20 years. In 2021, Latino homeownership increased by 48.4%, up from 47.5% in 2019.

According to the Pew Research Center, one in four Gen Zers in the US are Latinos.

LATV is the leading English-speaking entertainment network for Gen Z and Millennial Latinos and is ranked number two by Comcast in the nation. The network has attracted major advertisers such as Verizon, Chase, Sephora, P&G, VW, AT&T, Starbucks, Nissan, Lowes, and other major household brands.

"When we started LATV, Andres and I wanted to make sure future generations knew that being different is a superpower and not something to be ashamed of," says Bruno Seros-Ulloa. "I never saw anyone like me on TV growing up, so I wasn't always sure if my voice mattered. A large part of what we do now at LATV involves making sure that future Latino generations see themselves as game changers and know that all Latinos can actualize their wildest dreams."

"The stereotypes in mainstream Hollywood continue to push us as criminals and outsiders; these views are as offensive as they are outdated," says Palencia. "We're here to show so many more different, authentic, and exciting facets of young American Latino culture that aren't available anywhere else."

About LATV

Based in Los Angeles, Latino Alternative Television (LATV) is the leading English-speaking Gen Z and Millennial Latino entertainment network in the nation and the second-largest Latino minority-owned media network in the United States. LATV's ad network reaches over 178 million individuals and reaches 19% of the American Latino demographic. A pioneering bilingual media company elevating Latino voices and redefining Latino culture, LATV's content emphasizes young Latino culture and Latina empowerment, as well as LGBTQ+ and Afro-Latino pride. For more information visit www.latv.com.

News Releases in Similar Topics

