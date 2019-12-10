Almost Half of Women in Tech Feel Gender Pay Gap Is Still an Issue

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivanti, the company that unifies IT to better manage and secure the digital workplace, today announced survey results that found the majority of women who work in the technology industry are still experiencing inequality when it comes to salary and career progression.

The Ivanti Women in Tech Survey 2019 surveyed over 800 women about their experiences and priorities working in the technology industry. Despite the implementation of equal pay legislation in the U.S. and UK in 1963 and 1970 respectively, the report revealed that pay is still a key issue for many of the respondents. Nearly two in three (64%) stated that equality in pay and benefits is the main factor that would attract them to a new role, while 46% suggested the industry still needs to close the gender pay gap to encourage more women into the industry.

Flexible and part-time work schedules and career advancement are also topics those surveyed identified as areas for improvement. Respondents cited both as key drivers for employee satisfaction and retention. According to over half of respondents (51%), greater availability of flexible working policies would attract them to a new role, while one third stated that greater support from their employer for part-time work in management positions would help progress their career.

Interestingly, the perception of a "glass ceiling" holding women in technology back is greater this year than last. As many as 31% cited this as a key challenge, up from last year's figure of 24%.

Other key findings from the report include:

Nearly 75% of respondents highlighted the importance of industry collaboration and partnership with schools and universities to encourage more women into technology

40% of respondents identified career coaching and mentoring as one of their top three priorities

Compared to last year's key findings, the number of women who stated that they aren't taken seriously in the workplace has decreased by 10%. However, this figure is still high at 53%

44% of respondents reported that companies are failing to adequately attract and retain female talent

When asked why women's professional growth is often slower than their male counterparts', 62% of respondents cited that stereotypes still favour men in leadership roles and that men and women in similar roles are judged by different criteria

Respondents ranked more employer focus on female advancement and career paths as the top way companies can help to progress women's careers

Sarah Lewis, director of field marketing at Ivanti, said, "Although some progress has been made, women in tech are still battling pay inequality and an organisational culture that continues to favour men in leadership positions. While women in tech movements are challenging the status quo, more needs to be done not only to entice talented women to work in tech but to make sure their aspirations are valued and supported."

"At Ivanti, we have found that by standing up programs that are both gender and diversity inclusive, we can inspire greater collaboration and innovation and build an environment where women thrive," said Sue Uses, vice president of human resources, Ivanti. "We've found that the value of empowering women in technology in our organization has a direct benefit to our entire employee population in terms of inspiring greater communication, inclusion and productivity."

The Ivanti Women in Tech Survey 2019 is a part of Ivanti's Women in Technology initiative which launched in July 2017, with the first survey released in 2018. The campaign was launched as an online and face-to-face support network for women in the industry who are limited on time but still want to share ideas and successes with like-minded peers. Ivanti leverages this network to host dedicated events, and publishes online resources such as blogs, podcasts and curated news through a dedicated Twitter page (@thetechiegirls) and blog (https://www.ivanti.com/blog/topics/women-in-tech).

About Ivanti

Ivanti unifies IT and Security Operations to better manage and secure the digital workplace. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI and the data centre, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises and in the cloud, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. The company also helps organisations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

Copyright © 2019 Ivanti. All rights reserved.

Press Contacts:

Amberly Asay Janke

Ivanti

+1 801 727-5257

Amberly.Janke@ivanti.com

Erin Jones

Avista Public Relations for Ivanti

+704 664-2170

ivanti@avistapr.com

SOURCE Ivanti

Related Links

https://www.ivanti.com

