ALM's Consulting® Magazine Unveils Top 25 Consultants for 2018

Featured in the magazine's May issue, this year's Top 25 Consultants section includes winners from the industry's top consulting firms. In addition to Bain, KPMG and The Boston Consulting Group, award recipients include: A.T. Kearney, Cognizant, Crowe Horwath, Deloitte Consulting, EY, FTI Consulting, Grant Thornton, Huron, L.E.K. Consulting, Mercer, North Highland, Point B, Protiviti, PwC, RSM, Slalom and ZS, among others.

To see the full list of winners and their accomplishments, see the May issue of Consulting magazine here: http://www.consultingmag-digital.com/consultingmag/may_2018

Joe Kornik, Consulting's Editor & Publisher, says the publication was impressed with the more than 400 nominations it received this year. "Every year, the Top 25 nominations show, in great detail, the impact these consultants—and the firms they represent—are having on the profession," Kornik says. "The 2018 Top 25 Consultants include the very best the consulting profession has to offer, and we're proud to be able to formally honor them for their achievements. Now in its 10th year, our Top 25 awards dinner is the event of the year in the consulting profession."

The honorees will be recognized by Consulting magazine at an awards dinner at the Mandarin Oriental in New York on Thursday, June 14. With 250 attendees annually, the Top 25 Gala is one of the largest celebrations of consulting excellence in the profession.

The Top 25 Consultants are being recognized for excellence in: Leadership, Client Service, Healthcare, Financial Services, Public Sector, Manufacturing and Technology.

To learn more about the awards dinner visit: http://at.alm.com/Top25Consultants

About ALM Intelligence

ALM Intelligence, a division of ALM Media LLC, supports legal, consulting, and benefits decision-makers seeking guidance on critical business challenges. Our proprietary market reports and analysis, rating guides, prospecting tools, surveys, and rankings, inform and empower business leaders to meet business challenges with confidence. Please visit www.alm.com/intelligence for more information.

ALM Media Contact:

Rachael Wolensky

rwolensky@alm.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alms-consulting-magazine-unveils-top-25-consultants-for-2018-300642939.html

SOURCE ALM Intelligence

Related Links

http://www.alm.com

