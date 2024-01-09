ALM's Judy Diamond Associates Introduces a Small Group Markets Database to the Insurance Industry

News provided by

ALM

09 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Judy Diamond Associates' Small Group Markets database is the first lead generation tool that allows brokers and carriers to identify and target qualified employer groups with fewer than 100 employees.

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Judy Diamond Associates, a unit of ALM Global, LLC, is thrilled to announce its new Small Group Markets database for employee benefits brokers and insurance carriers. Subscribers of the online platform will be able to access critical information on active businesses, including key contact info for plan decision-makers, company address, telephone, estimated revenue, and more. Customers can further refine their results by filtering on geography, company stability score, employee longevity, and estimated years in business.

"This new tool has been a long time in coming." said Eric Ryles, Vice President of Customer Solutions at Judy Diamond Associates. "Over my twenty years in the employee benefits prospecting industry, 'how do I find small groups' is probably the question I've been asked most often. I'm glad to finally have an answer!"

The 2-99 employee segment has been difficult to parse for independent brokers, carriers, and others in the industry because they do not file ERISA paperwork. Judy Diamond's Small Group Markets database uncovers this lucrative hidden market and delivers much needed lead generation support to anyone trying to prospect in the small group market.

To learn more about this new product or sign up for a demo with our team go to: Small Market Group Database.

About Judy Diamond Associates 
ALM's Judy Diamond Associates is the premier provider of sales, prospecting, and plan analysis tools for the benefits brokers, financial advisors, plan providers, and carriers serving the employee benefits and retirement markets. With a promise for comprehensive and current data, Judy Diamond Associates offers instant access to 5500 plan data and a broad suite of analytical tools to support lead generation, relationship building, market research and plan analysis needs. Judy Diamond Associates' business is built on a commitment to superb customer service and data integrity. Visit www.judydiamond.com for more information.

About ALM Global, LLC
ALM is the most trusted media, information and intelligence company supporting both the practice of and business of professionals in the legal, insurance, commercial real estate and financial services industries. ALM delivers leading data, intelligence, insights, events and audiences essential for growing businesses globally to over 7 million professionals. Please visit alm.com for more information, and visit www.alm.com/events/ to learn about our upcoming events. Please follow us on X at @ALMGlobal_.

SOURCE ALM

