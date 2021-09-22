ALM's Law.com Announces "Lawyerpages," a Next-Generation AI-Powered Legal Directory and Search Resource for Consumers and Law Firms

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALM's Law.com, the legal industry's most reputable and trusted media platform, is launching Lawyerpages, a new online AI-driven legal directory and search resource for consumers and law firms. (URL: lawyers.law.com).

As experienced by consumers, Law.com Lawyerpages features an intuitive interface on desktop or mobile that allows users to search vetted and curated attorney listings across a broad range of practice areas in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Users also have free access to articles and other resources to help choose the right attorney for their legal situations.

Law.com produced Lawyerpages in partnership with Big Voodoo Interactive, a leading digital marketing agency and developer of AI technology for law firms. Because it was developed with a search agency as its architect and was built on the foundation of Law.com's unmatched domain authority, Lawyerpages can expand a law firm's digital footprint without the penalties associated with duplicate website content.

Lawyerpages integrates the responsiveness of an AI Core via SherloQ™ with IBM Watson, a proprietary AI technology that captures, rates and analyzes performance marketing and other lead-generating data. As a result, law firms can optimize ad exposure and search performance gains and uncover insights on prospective clients based on user activity.

"Law.com Lawyerpages gives law firms focused on personal injury and other practice areas access to the legal search and advanced AI technology development expertise of Big Voodoo and the digital marketing excellence and authority of Law.com," said Matt Weiner, president of ALM's Marketing Services Group. "Like Law.com, it's a premium product that offers truly unique capabilities for a hugely important part of the legal marketplace."

Any law firm is free to claim its listing on Lawyerpages — and will immediately begin accruing benefits from Law.com's industry-leading legal domain authority, as cultivated by its 19 recognized and acclaimed legal publications. Attorneys can choose to purchase a premium listing (availability limited by geographic area) which further highlights their areas of expertise and provides other features such as the ability to submit user-searchable articles.

Whether free or paid, a Lawyerpages listing enhances a firm's digital footprint without weighing on the performance of its site's organic search — it can even help counteract a main site's poor search performance and enhance other SEM approaches.

About Law.com

Law.com is the legal industry's most reputable and trusted legal media brand. It is by far the leading media platform in the US reaching 100% of the Am Law 100 and one out of every two lawyers in the US is a digital member or full subscriber. It has an average of 1.6 million unique visitors and 7,200 new subscribers a month. It consists of 19 leading national and regional brands including The American Lawyer and National Law Journal and regional titles such as Texas Lawyer and the New York Law Journal.

About ALM

ALM, an information and intelligence media company, provides customers with critical news, data, analysis, marketing solutions and events to successfully manage their business. ALM serves a community of more than 6 million business professionals in the legal, finance, insurance and commercial real estate industries. Please visit www.alm.com for more information.

About Big Voodoo Interactive

A thought leader and innovator in legal search since 2008, Big Voodoo Interactive is a full-service web development and online marketing company working exclusively for law firms. Big Voodoo's clients range from solo practitioners to multi-state, enterprise-level firms across the United States and Canada, including attorneys in New York, Chicago, Boston, Houston, Philadelphia, Columbus, Seattle, San Diego and dozens of other locales.

