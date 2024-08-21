ALM's ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards to Cap Off The MarketCounsel Summit for a Historic Event at The Fontainebleau Las Vegas

December 9-12, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the most prestigious events in the financial services industry, the ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards and The MarketCounsel Summit, are coming together for the first time to synchronize their programs at the newly opened Fontainebleau Las Vegas. This collaboration promises to create an unparalleled experience for event participants, highlighting industry excellence, thought leadership and influential visionaries having a transformative effect on the financial services industry.

The fourth-annual ThinkAdvisor 2024 Luminaries Awards, renowned for celebrating exemplary leadership, groundbreaking innovation, and outstanding community impact, will now cap off the 16th edition of The MarketCounsel Summit, a premier gathering often referred to as "the Davos of wealth management." This alliance offers a unique opportunity for attendees and sponsors of both events to engage in a coordinated experience and reduced travel impact, doubling down on the Summit's notoriety of being the industry's capstone event of the year.

The MarketCounsel Summit will take place from Monday, December 9th to Wednesday, December 11, 2024, convening the wealth management profession's leadership in an exclusive, invitation-only forum. This year's Summit will delve into critical areas such as Technology and AI, Growth and M&A, Regulatory Compliance, and Behavioral Finance & Practice Management, fostering insightful dialogue and civilized debates among the industry's best.

The ThinkAdvisor 2024 Luminaries Awards program will take center stage from Wednesday, December 11th to Thursday, December 12th. The festivities will begin on Wednesday evening with a cocktail reception and dinner gala where the Luminaries Awards will be presented, celebrating the exceptional contributions of organizations and individuals who have made a profound impact on their firms, clients, and the broader community. The awards ceremony will be followed by a MarketCounsel After-Hours celebration, a fitting conclusion to the Summit's high-spirited discussions. On Thursday, ThinkAdvisor will present a series of engaging panel sessions and roundtable discussions, offering further opportunities for networking and learning.

"The collaboration between the ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards and The MarketCounsel Summit is a natural fit," said Scott Thompson, SVP Market Strategy and Events for ALM's Business and Finance Division. "By bringing together these two distinct networking events, we're able to create a more comprehensive platform that not only honors excellence but also fosters critical conversations that will continue to shape the future of the financial services industry."

Brian Hamburger, President and CEO of MarketCounsel, added, "The MarketCounsel Summit has always been about providing a private, focused environment for the industry's top minds to discuss the most pressing issues. Partnering with the ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards allows us to extend the conversation and celebrate the broad spectrum of leaders who are driving meaningful change. This partnership amplifies the impact of both events, offering a richer experience for all attendees."

The Fontainebleau Las Vegas, with its breathtaking luxury and state-of-the-art facilities, serves as the perfect backdrop for this landmark gathering. With a shared vision of celebrating and fostering leadership and innovation, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in the financial services industry, promising to deliver an event of unmatched quality and impact.

For more information, visit ThinkAdvisor 2024 Luminaries Awards and The MarketCounsel Summit.

Note: Invitations to the ThinkAdvisor 2024 Luminaries Awards are limited to finalists and sponsors. Registration for The MarketCounsel Summit is limited by invitation and exclusive to C-suite RIA executives who have a demonstrated record of rapid growth, innovation, and/or thought leadership.

About ThinkAdvisor

ThinkAdvisor provides financial advisors, registered investment advisors, and wealth managers with comprehensive coverage of the products, services, and information they need to guide their clients in making critical wealth, health, and life decisions. The website showcases advisors adapting and succeeding in new ways, translating the impact of industry regulation, dealmaking, and technology into digestible coverage, so advisors have more time to spend advising clients and running their businesses.

About ALM

ALM (alm.com) is the most trusted media, information, and intelligence company supporting professionals in the legal, insurance, commercial real estate, and financial services industries. ALM delivers leading data, intelligence, insights, events, and audiences essential for growing businesses globally to over 7 million professionals.

About MarketCounsel Productions

MarketCounsel Productions builds community in the wealth management profession by hosting the industry's must-attend events. Most notably, its exclusive annual forum—The MarketCounsel Summit—has become the principal destination for the country's preeminent growth-oriented, independent investment advisors, and serves as both a spark and catalyst for conversation among industry organizations and thought leaders. Throughout the year, its After-Hours soirees, in collaboration with some of the industry's premier gatherings, and intimate Supper Clubs, have also enriched the fabric of an otherwise fragmented industry. To learn more about The MarketCounsel Summit, visit summit.marketcounsel.com.

MarketCounsel Productions is managed by CNSL Management, aligning its purpose with other affiliates such as MarketCounsel Consulting and The Hamburger Law Firm. MarketCounsel is the leading business and regulatory consultancy to the country's preeminent independent investment advisers at all stages throughout their lifecycle. From its roots in 2000, MarketCounsel has been steadfast in its mission to deliver solutions to the most substantial challenges faced by entrepreneurs in this fast-growing and highly-regulated industry, and it has emerged as one of its most effective advocates. The Hamburger Law Firm has cultivated its own stellar reputation by providing a blend of trusted business acumen and legal counsel on wealth management industry matters—bringing a rarefied depth of focus to this highly-regulated niche. Visit www.marketcounsel.com or www.hamburgerlaw.com for more information.

ThinkAdvisor Contact:

Scott Thompson

SVP Market Strategy and Events

ALM Business and Finance Division

[email protected]

The MarketCounsel Summit Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE ALM | ThinkAdvisor