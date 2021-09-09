Alnoba Environmental Leadership Awards Recognize Daring Leaders Amidst Urgency of Changing Climate

KENSINGTON, N.H., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Against the backdrop of rising temperatures and the changing environment, Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation announced the 2021 recipients of the Alnoba Environmental Leadership Awards. The awards honor daring leaders who are taking bold action toward a more sustainable future and prioritizing support for the less fortunate who will suffer the impact of climate change disproportionately.

"We are in the most urgent fight of our lives and are very fortunate to have courageous individuals to lead and inspire us to act more bravely to help save the earth we share," said Harriet and Alan E. Lewis, Co-Founders of Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation. "We have always believed that strong leaders make stronger communities. As we emerge from one of the greatest crises of our lifetimes, the need for bold leadership is more important than ever, especially in times of turbulence."

Harriet and Alan E. Lewis launched the Alnoba Environmental Leadership Awards in 2018 to honor brave and brilliant leaders whose courage, wisdom or potential inspire us to act more boldly for environmental justice. For more than 40 years, the Lewis family has worked with some of the best leaders in the world on behalf of our planet, donating more than $200M to support projects in more than 70 countries.

Each award includes a $10,000 donation in the recipient's name to the nonprofit of their choice.

The awards will be presented at the Alnoba Environmental Leadership Awards Dinner on October 13, 2021 in partnership with ReVision Energy, UNH Sustainability Institute, Citizens Count, Conservation Law Foundation and other leading environmental nonprofits.

The event will take place in the unique setting of Alnoba, the first Passive House Institute-certified gathering space of its type in the Northeast and set in Kensington, New Hampshire, on 600 acres of forests, fields and a world-class outdoor art collection featuring international artists.

Recipients of the 2021 Alnoba Environmental Leadership Awards include:

Patricia Gualinga, President, Fundacion Tiam

Kichwa de Sarayaku leader who faces threats to protect the Ecuadorian Amazon from oil extraction and the destruction of the rainforest.

Janene Yazzie, Founder, Sixth World Solutions

Dine' (Navajo) activist fighting the impact of environmental racism and indigenous rights violations in New Mexico.

Donnel Baird, Founder, BlocPower

Bringing smart financing and clean green tech to energy-inefficient and health-threatening buildings.

Rebecca Hamilton and Emily Whyte-Schwerin, CEOs, W.S. Badger & Co.

Bold Co-CEOs bringing over 100 organic and natural products made in environmentally friendly manufacturing facilities to over 20 countries.

For more information about Alnoba or the Alnoba Environmental Leadership Awards, visit www.alnoba.org.

About Alnoba Lewis Foundation

The Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation has pledged or donated more than $200 million since 1981. The Foundation transforms people's lives and builds strong communities by empowering young people, developing courageous leaders and creating strong alliances with key strategic partners to help save the earth we share. The organization's work is focused on the Lewis family's hometowns of Boston, MA and Kensington, NH and within the global villages where their company, Grand Circle Corporation , travels.

