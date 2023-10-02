Alo Adds Davidson Family Medicine to Growing Network of Independent Practices

Practice becomes 7 th clinic in Charlotte area, and 34 th in the state, powered by Alo's Avance Care platform

Patients to continue receiving high-quality care from Davidson Family Medicine clinicians

Practice to join Alo Clinically Integrated Network (CIN), leveraging strength in numbers while becoming part of network of independent practices

DAVIDSON, N.C., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alo, the North Carolina-based healthcare company founded to support independent providers and help them maintain their independence, has reached an agreement to add Davidson Family Medicine in Davidson, N.C., to its lineup of independent primary care practices. This addition expands Alo's network of Charlotte-area practices, operating under the Avance Care brand, focused on delivering patient-centered, convenient care.

Davidson Family Medicine will continue to operate under its current name and with its current staff. Under the agreement, Davidson Family Medicine will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Alo Medical Group and have access to the market-leading capabilities of the Avance Care practice network. The practice will also join the new Alo Clinically Integrated Network (CIN), designed to help independent practices across North Carolina. Davidson Family Medicine's founder and lead physician, Dr. Craig White, will continue to practice at the clinic while also partnering with Alo and Avance Care leaders to engage the broader community of physicians in the Charlotte and western North Carolina region who are or would like to be independent.

"When the Davidson community thinks of primary care, they think of Davidson Family Medicine," said Matt Eirich, CEO and President of Alo and Avance Care. "Dr. Craig White and his staff have put the patient first for more than two decades, leading to some of the best patient outcomes and highest customer satisfaction scores in the region. They are a fixture in the North Charlotte area and we want to help them continue serving this community for many years to come."

"Our physicians, clinicians, and staff at Davidson Family Medicine have a lot in common with Avance Care: We put the patient at the center of all we do and strive to offer a personalized, high-quality, affordable experience, one that is best for the patient," Dr. White said. "We're excited to join forces with Alo and look forward to tapping into additional resources such as their robust integrated Behavioral Health, Psychiatry, and Nutrition and Wellness programs."

Since 2001, Davidson Family Medicine has served patients and families of all ages in historic downtown Davidson. Voted "Best Primary Care Practice" by readers of The Charlotte Observer in 2022 and garnering many Charlotte Magazine "Top Doctor" accolades since 2008, the practice has 11 clinicians, including family medicine physicians, physician assistants and family nurse practitioners.

Independent primary care practices, which drive patient care and outcomes free of influence from large healthcare systems, often need to collaborate to improve the patient experience, negotiate with health insurers, and move toward value-based care. Alo provides a path for independent physicians to achieve these aims through Avance Care practice opportunities and through the Alo CIN. In joining the Alo CIN, Davidson Family Medicine will be part of a growing network of independently owned practices across North Carolina that have formally agreed to collaborate, share data and best practices, improve clinical quality, participate in care coordination, and lower costs. The practice, and other CIN participants, will have access to enhanced data and analytics and additional patient services, such as behavioral health, psychiatry, chronic care management, and nutrition counseling.

About Alo

Alo, the parent company of Avance Care, is a physician enablement platform that provides solutions designed to support long-term practice sustainability. Founded by a team of industry veterans that understand how to change the playing field for independent practices, Alo helps physicians optimize their practices so that they and their patients can thrive. The company is headquartered in Durham, NC and currently supports more than 30 independent practice and provider groups delivering high-quality care to over 100,000 covered lives. alosolutions.com.

About Avance Care

Avance Care is an innovative primary care provider that has been offering convenient, cost-effective healthcare services since 2008. Avance Care operates a system of independent practices across North Carolina and utilizes a proprietary operating platform comprised of sophisticated information technology systems and highly developed workflow processes and procedures to generate industry-leading patient satisfaction ratings, quality of care, and efficiency. avancecare.com.

SOURCE Alo