Alo Bolsters Independent Physicians in North Carolina Through Launch of Clinically Integrated Network, Agreement with Blue Cross NC, Technology Enhancements

Physician platform Alo supporting independent practices in North Carolina with new option for maintaining independence while improving operations and enhancing care

Agreement with Blue Cross NC supports participating practices committed to quality and efficiency improvements

Alo CIN practices gain access to shared data and advanced analytics through Innovaccer-driven tech platform

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alo, the North Carolina-based healthcare company founded to support independent providers and help them maintain their independence, has launched the Alo Clinically Integrated Network (CIN), giving physicians more ways to strengthen their practices and enhance patient care. The launch is supported by a network agreement with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) and by Alo's selection of Innovaccer , the Health Cloud company, to enable practices to share data and access advanced analytics.

The Alo CIN helps North Carolina's independent practices remain physician-owned while improving their financial footing. Between 2010 and 2018 the number of independently owned practices in North Carolina decreased 22% as more than 2,000 independent practices closed or were acquired by health systems and corporate entities.1

A clinically integrated network is a formal partnership of like-minded physicians who collaborate to improve healthcare quality, access, and efficiency. In return for demonstrating value such as improved patient health outcomes and reduced costs, CINs can collectively contract with insurance companies and other payors. The physician-led Alo CIN will provide participating members technology, analytics, education, and best practices to generate a better patient and physician experience. Participating practices will also gain enhanced access to patient services such as behavioral health, psychiatry services, chronic care management, wellness, and nutrition counseling.

"Leading a physician practice these days isn't for the faint of heart," says Matt Eirich, CEO and President of Alo. "Independent physicians need more options and more support for their wellbeing and their future. By working closely with Blue Cross NC and Innovaccer, Alo is giving North Carolina physicians an innovative solution to help them remain financially sustainable and thrive in the years to come."

Alo's selection of Innovaccer gives practices joining the CIN valuable access to technology and capabilities they often can't afford on their own. These include reporting to help improve care quality, enhance patient outcomes and satisfaction, and strengthen financial performance. The system allows practices and provider groups to connect their EHR directly to the Alo CIN, interoperate, and collaborate to deliver more efficient, affordable, coordinated care without being locked into any one health system or tech stack.

The Alo CIN is now accepting applications from independent physician practices in North Carolina. Importantly, practices can join the Alo CIN while maintaining any existing ACO agreement they may have. The first Alo CIN member is Avance Care, Alo's subsidiary network of 32 practices, over 120 primary care providers, and 70 mental health professionals. Learn more: www.alosolutions.com/CIN

About Alo

Alo, the parent company of Avance Care, is a physician enablement platform that provides solutions designed to support long-term practice sustainability. Founded by a team of industry veterans that understand how to change the playing field for independent practices, Alo helps physicians optimize their practices so that they and their patients can thrive. The company is headquartered in Durham, NC and currently supports more than 30 independent practice and provider groups delivering high-quality care to over 100,000 covered lives. www.alosolutions.com .

1 North Carolina Medical Society. (2019). The State of Independent Physician Practices in North Carolina. Raleigh, NC: North Carolina Medical Society.

SOURCE Alo