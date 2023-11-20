Alo Expands Avance Care Presence with Addition of Durham Family Medicine

Practice becomes third Avance Care location in Durham and 33rd in North Carolina

Durham Family Medicine, serving the community since 2008, to change name to Avance Care Broad Street

Practice founder Dr. Mohan Chilukuri and other staff continuing with Avance Care, as patient services expand

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alo, the North Carolina-based healthcare company founded to support independent providers and help them maintain their independence, is continuing its growth by adding Durham Family Medicine to its lineup of primary care practices operating under the Avance Care banner. The addition marks the third Avance Care location in Durham and 33rd in North Carolina.

The integration of Durham Family Medicine into the Avance Care network is a strategic step forward in Avance Care's mission to expand access to patient-centered care and comprehensive healthcare services for more North Carolinians. As part of the arrangement, Durham Family Medicine, founded by Mohan Chilukuri, MD, is changing its name to Avance Care Broad Street . This collaboration will allow Avance Care Broad Street to leverage Avance Care's resources and expertise while upholding the compassionate care that Dr. Chilukuri and Durham Family Medicine have provided to the community for almost two decades.

"We are enthusiastic about the opportunities this partnership brings to our patients and the broader Durham community," said Dr. Chilukuri, a board-certified family physician with 30 years of experience in family medicine. "By joining Avance Care, we will be able to enhance our patient experience and provide even more comprehensive, patient-centered care."

"We are thrilled to welcome Durham Family Medicine into the Alo and Avance Care family," said Matt Eirich, CEO of Alo and Avance Care. "This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to enhance healthcare delivery to patients in Durham and aligns with our goal of fostering healthier communities through accessible, personalized care across the state."

With the addition of Avance Care Broad Street, patients will see an expanded range of services, including integrated behavioral health and nutrition services, chronic disease management, and access to a comprehensive network of experienced healthcare professionals.

Avance Care Broad Street will continue to operate at its current location at 2400 Broad St. with current providers and staff, helping ensure seamless continuity of care for existing patients.

The practice will host its grand opening celebration on Dec. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dr. Chilukuri will be joined by Alo and Avance Care leaders as well as elected officials and community and business leaders.

About Alo

Alo, the parent company of Avance Care, is a physician enablement platform that provides solutions designed to support long-term practice sustainability. Founded by a team of industry veterans that understand how to change the playing field for independent practices, Alo helps physicians optimize their practices so that they and their patients can thrive. The company is headquartered in Durham, NC and currently supports more than 30 independent practice and provider groups delivering high-quality care to over 100,000 covered lives. alosolutions.com .

About Avance Care

Avance Care operates a network of primary care practices in the NC Triangle and Charlotte metropolitan areas. As an innovative primary care provider, Avance Care strives to reduce healthcare costs for patients, health plans and employer groups by leveraging a comprehensive primary care model. This model, which is patient-centered and focused on access, prevention and disease management, provides an exceptional experience and improved outcomes. With a dedication to providing unprecedented accessibility and convenience, Avance Care locations have on-site lab and x-ray services and are open weekends, with same-day and next-day appointments available. For more information, please visit AvanceCare.com .

