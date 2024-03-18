Alo Expands to New Market Opening Avance Care Wilmington, Bringing Comprehensive Primary Care to Southeastern North Carolina

Expansion takes Avance Care to first location outside the Triangle and Charlotte areas, as Avance Care opens 36th N.C. office

Patients in fast-growing Wilmington have access to Avance Care's comprehensive, convenient primary care services, including behavioral health and nutrition

Office located at 3904 Oleander Drive; community invited to open house March 28

DURHAM, N.C. , March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alo, the North Carolina healthcare company supporting independent providers, is opening its first Avance Care primary care location in Wilmington, bringing a full suite of primary care services to patients in the fast-growing Southeastern North Carolina region. The opening marks the expansion of Avance Care beyond the Triangle and Charlotte and is the 36th location in the state.

As more patients seek quality, convenient and affordable care, they're increasingly turning to primary care providers offering multiple services coordinated around their needs. This is especially true in behavioral health, where patients have expressed a desire to have mental health services coordinated by and with their primary care provider.1 Avance Care's integrated model includes collocated access to Avance Care behavioral health, nutrition and other services, coordinated by primary care. In Wilmington, patients will have access to these services for the whole family, both adults and children.

"Patients are looking for providers who not only offer the highest quality, but also whole-person care offered through the convenience and familiarity of primary care," said Matt Eirich, CEO of Alo and Avance Care. "Wilmington is the ideal place for Alo and Avance Care to offer our comprehensive services. We look forward to being part of this vibrant community."

As one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States, the Wilmington metropolitan area saw its population increase 1.8% in just one year (July 2020 to July 2021). From 2021 to 2022, Wilmington's net in-migration - population change not including births and deaths - was the eighth largest increase among the nation's 387 metro areas.2

Avance Care Wilmington opens March 18, 2024, at 3904 Oleander Drive. The office is staffed by providers with a variety of clinical interests and experience - a hallmark of Avance Care's staffing model, which empowers its teams to deliver personalized care aligned with their passions. Leading the practice is Dr. Rock Vomer , DO, a dual board-certified Family and Sports Medicine Physician and Doctor of Physical Therapy. Dr. Vomer currently holds an appointed research position with the Mayo Clinic where his research focuses on Sports Medicine and improving access to primary care services for patients. Joining Dr. Vomer are certified physician assistant Sophie Zientek, registered dietitian Laurin Watts, and a behavioral health provider. A behavioral health provider will join the team in April.

The community is invited to an open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 28, and is asked to RSVP at https://www.avancecare.com/locations/wilmington/ .

About Alo

Alo, the parent company of Avance Care, is a physician enablement platform that provides solutions designed to support long-term practice sustainability. Founded by a team of industry veterans that understand how to change the playing field for independent practices, Alo helps physicians optimize their practices so that they and their patients can thrive. The company is headquartered in Durham, NC and currently supports 36 independent practice and provider groups delivering high-quality care to over 100,000 covered lives. A loSolutions.com .

About Avance Care

Avance Care operates a network of primary care practices across North Carolina. As an innovative primary care provider, Avance Care strives to reduce healthcare costs for patients, health plans and employer groups by leveraging a comprehensive primary care model. This model, which is patient-centered and focused on access, prevention and disease management, provides an exceptional experience and improved outcomes. With a dedication to providing unprecedented accessibility and convenience, most Avance Care locations have on-site lab and x-ray services and are open weekends, with same-day and next-day appointments available. For more information, please visit AvanceCare.com .

Dunn JA, Chokron Garneau H, Filipowicz H, et al. What Are Patient Preferences for Integrated Behavioral Health in Primary Care? Journal of Primary Care & Community Health. 2021;12. doi:10.1177/21501327211049053 U.S. Census Bureau Population Estimates Program

SOURCE Alo